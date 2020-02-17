Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth, will bring his town hall tour to Faribault Middle School Saturday afternoon.
Hagedorn’s Faribault Town Hall, from 1-2 p.m., is one of the final stops on a tour that will take him to all of the 1st District’s 21 counties. The meeting will be Hagedorn’s second of the day. From 10-11 a.m., he’ll be in Le Sueur County at TCU-Le Center Elementary-Middle School Auditorium, 150 W. Tyrone St., Le Center. And on Monday, he’ll be in Waseca at Waseca High School.
In its current iteration, the 1st District covers much of southern Minnesota and stretches from the Mississippi River to the South Dakota border. The First District is mostly rural but also encompasses Rochester and Mankato. Rice County is split between the 1st and the 2nd districst, which is represented by Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Eagan, and covers the south suburbs of the Twin Cities metro area. The district line cuts between Rice County’s two major cities, placing Northfield, Dundas and Nerstrand in the 2nd District along with Bridgewater, Northfield, Wheeling, Richland and part of Webster Township. The rest of the county is in the 1st District.
Like Hagedorn, Craig has committed to holding regular town halls. She’ll hold her next one at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hidden Valley Elementary School in Savage.
Hagedorn is the son of former Minnesota Congressman Tom Hagedorn, another conservative Republican who served four terms in Congress from 1974-82. He worked in Washington as an official with the U.S. Treasury Department.
After twice losing to now-Gov. Tim Walz, Hagedorn was elected 1st District Congressman in 2018, defeating DFLer Dan Feehan in one of the closest races in the country. It was one of just three seats in the country to switch from Democrat to Republican. In his race for Congress, Hagedorn appeared with President Donald Trump at a rally in Rochester and promised to be a “conservative reinforcement” for Trump. In 2016, Trump carried the district by a 15 point margin over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Hagedorn currently sits on the Committee on Agriculture and the Committee on Small Business. He’s followed a staunchly conservative line since his election, voting with the president’s position 94% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.
As a member of the House minority, Hagedorn’s influence has been somewhat limited. Still, he’s proven a vocal supporter of the president, criticizing the Democratic-controlled House’s impeachment as a partisan effort.
Working with Pennsylvania Democrat Dwight Evans, he has also shepherded a bill through the House. Titled the “Unlocking Opportunities for Small Businesses Act,” the bill is designed to help small businesses compete for government contracts.
Hagedorn has long been a supporter of the president’s approach to immigration, calling for a moratorium on immigration and asylum requests as a Congressional candidate in September 2015, well before Trump did.
Hagedorn, who’s said he’s “not a fan of tariffs,” was also the first member of Minnesota’s Congressional delegation to come out in favor of the new free trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pending Canada’s approval, the new deal is set to replace the controversial North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump has blamed for job losses throughout the industrial Midwest. Hagedorn was present at the agreement’s signing ceremony Jan. 29.