Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced a total of more than $23 million of state assistance to help local utilities expand broadband access.
According to the Walz Administration, the new grants will ensure that more than 10,000 businesses, homes and “community anchor institutions” have access to reliable, high speed internet for the first time.
“We all know this is far more than just a nice-to-have thing or Netflix streaming in your home,” Walz said at a Capitol news conference. “This is an economic development tool. It’s absolutely critical to equity in education and opportunities across the state of Minnesota.”
Local communications company BEVCOMM has been awarded more than $2.5 million in grant funding for three separate projects. Headquartered in Blue Earth, BEVCOMM has more than 100 employees and nine offices across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. BEVCOMM recently purchase Lonsdale Telephone Co., which serves Lonsdale and Morristown.
More than two-thirds of that grant funding is set to be invested in expanding broadband to the area formerly served by Eckels Telephone company, which includes portions of western Rice County along with portions of Le Sueur and Scott counties. In this area, broadband access will be expanded to cover 417 households, 88 farms, 59 businesses, and 4 “community anchor institutions.” Once the project is completed, the new broadband will exceed the state’s 2022 and 2026 speed goals.
Western Rice County is represented on the County Board of Commissioners by Jeff Docken, a Forest Township farmer. Docken said that the absence of reliable broadband internet has been an issue in much of his district for years.
In recent years, the county has applied for grants to help reduce the number of areas unserved by broadband internet. Docken said that the new investment could provide a major boost for farmers, and anyone looking for additional education and employment opportunities.
“High speed internet is very helpful with today’s farming equipment, with everything from field mapping to managing fertilizer and seed supplies,” he said. “(High speed internet) also ensure that people who want to will have the opportunity to work from home.”
The latest announcement is the fifth round of investment in broadband projects across the state. Another $20 million has been set aside for next year’s broadband grants, but Walz has asked the legislature for an additional $30 million in funding. The individual grants must be matched with funding from local governments and utilities. Current state law has set a goal of ensuring that universal, reliable access to the internet for every Minnesotan by 2022.
The grants are intended to ensure that just two years from now, every Minnesotan has access internet with 25 megabits per second download speed and three megabits per second upload speed. Those targets will rise in 2026 to 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload.
DEED Commissioner Steve Grove, a Northfield native, said the state is 93 percent toward the first goal and 86 percent toward the second. However, he conceded that connecting the remaining portion will still be difficult and expensive.
“It’s the last mile that’s the most difficult and it’s the last percentage points that are the most difficult because those that remain are truly the hardest to get to,” Grove said.