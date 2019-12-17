U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Eagan, and a Republican seeking the party’s 2nd District endorsement agree on at least one thing – there is enough evidence to have a Senate trial to consider impeaching President Donald Trump.
One day after Craig released a letter to her constituents Sunday morning saying she would vote yes on the proposed articles of impeachment, Rick Olson, a former one-term state representative from Michigan, said in a statement: “I do not condemn (Craig) for this vote, as if I were in her shoes, I would feel I would also have to vote ‘yes’ to comply with my oath to uphold the Constitution.”
In explaining his decision, Olson cited Fox News’ constitutional law Judge Andrew Napolitano who has said there is “enough evidence to justify about three or four articles of impeachment” and “would certainly vote to impeach President Trump.”
Olson said on Monday morning that he knew his decision would not be popular with his Republican friends.
He said he is going to simply explain his position and why to party leaders and other Republicans.
“This is not a hard decision, despite the anguish that Angie Craig tries to project,” Olson said. “It is only hard if you are worried about how it will look politically … It is my hope that courage in one’s convictions and honesty are still regarded as virtues in today’s rancorous politics.”
He said on Monday that he had been dropped by two campaign vendors after making his statement supporting impeachment.
Olson said he was scheduled to have an endorsement interview with 2nd District GOP leaders on Tuesday.
He said he expected it to be “interesting.”
Olson said before coming to his decision he reviewed transcripts and listened to testimony in the House and read the House report outlining two articles of impeachment with regard to abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
He said while there was no “quid pro quo” in a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, other statements firmed up that there was a violation of election law in seeking assistance from a foreign government in a U.S. election.
During a phone call, Trump asked Zelensky’s government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is considered a front-runnner for the Democratic presidential endorsement, and Biden’s son, Hunter, who has worked on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, according to a record of the call.
House Republicans have defended the president’s phone call saying Trump was attempting to root out corruption, not seek an advantage in a possible campaign against Joe Biden.
Craig has said throughout the impeachment inquiry that “no one is above the law,” and that she came to her conclusion after reviewing the public testimony from non-partisan public servants and officials appointed to their roles by the president himself – as well as the final House Intelligence Committee report.
“It is clear from the testimony and the report delivered to Congress that the president attempted to coerce a foreign government into investigating his political rival by withholding congressionally appropriated military assistance to a foreign ally,” Craig said. “This is a clear abuse of power by a sitting U.S. president for his own personal gain. It is also clear that the president obstructed Congress by refusing to produce documents and blocking testimony during the impeachment inquiry, which is against the law.”
In explaining their support to advance the issue to a Senate trial, Craig and Olson both cited their interest in upholding the Constitution.
“My values would require the same vote if this were a Democratic president,” Craig said. “It is about protecting our democratic values, about right and wrong, and about upholding my oath to the Constitution and the rule of law.”
Olson said: “One of the reasons I am running for Congress is that I believe that the limits of power and the separation and balance of power between the executive, legislative and judicial branches have been so greatly eroded that the Founding Fathers would not recognize the government we have today. It would be hypocritical for me to vote ‘no,’ just because it would be more comfortable and convenient politically while I seek the Republican Party endorsement.”
Olson said the Founding Fathers viewed impeachment similar to a what happens in criminal court, with the prosecution presenting evidence in a preliminary hearing.
“If the judge hears sufficient evidence to believe a crime has been committed, taking the evidence as true on its face in the absence of any defense from the defendant, then the defendant is bound over for trial,” Olson said. “At the trial, the defendant is given the opportunity to present evidence and cross examine the witnesses brought by the prosecution. If the jury believes the prosecution has proven the case against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt, the jury may convict the defendant.”
Olson said the Founding Fathers expected the members of the House to impartially cast their votes as judges.
“With the president choosing not to present any evidence (in fact, prohibiting documents from being produced and witnesses from testifying that the House committees wanted), the only evidence on the record (which a juror is supposed to rely on exclusively) is for a vote ‘yes.’ ” Olson said.
Olson said the president will have the trial he wants in the Senate.
Craig said since mid-September she had called for an open and transparent process to determine whether the president’s actions warrant articles, and if they should receive a full trial in the Senate.