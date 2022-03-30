The Faribault Middle School Theater Troupe brings Disney's "Frozen Jr." to life on their own Dick Shiels Auditorium stage this weekend.
"Frozen Jr." is based on the Disney film. Shows are set for 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
From cast members to backstage crew members, this production is one-of-a-kind for many.
Classifying herself as a "huge" Disney fan, sixth grader Hattie Danberry said she was thrilled to learn she would play her favorite princess, Elsa.
"Frozen Jr." marks the second play Hattie has participated in at the middle school, and she plans on continuing to be involved in theater for years to come. Hattie said she decided to try out theater last fall because it was a good activity she could do with friends.
She said all ages of people would enjoy seeing this "exciting show."
Though she was a bit nervous at first to be up on stage, Hattie said she got over the stage freight rather quickly. Hattie encourages others who might be nervous to face their fears and not let that feeling of fear keep them from doing the things they want to do.
Seventh grader Joelle Weasler said she was also nervous, but she has come to enjoy the time she gets to spend with her friends. Joelle plays young Elsa, and said the Theater Troupe worked really hard to put the production together.
"It look a lot to put the acting into it," Joelle said. "Tayler Rice (who plays young Anna) and I FaceTimed every night to help learn lines. It took a lot of dedication. Everyone should come see it."
"Frozen Jr." is the third play for eighth grader Grace Norton, though performances of one of those plays were canceled due to COVID. She enjoys playing the role of Anna.
"I like singing. It's fun," Grace said.
Over the years of being in theater, Grace said having to memorize the lines has helped her sharpen her own memory skills. She encourages anyone who is interested to join theater, and said "they will have fun either way."
Stage manager Layla McGeeha decided to join the backstage crew last fall due to her interest in painting. The seventh grader said this play has presented some new challenges. they didn't have to move any props in their last production. "Frozen Jr." requires more attention to detail as they move props into place, Layla said.
Layla said she is happy to be helpful and take part in an after-school activity.
Another stage crew member, eighth grader LaDainian Moreno, took interest in the sound booth last fall. He likes helping out with the play and interacting with other students.
LaDainian said the production turned out "really good," and he hopes community members like what they put together.