A man was arrested and accused of attempting to steal from a rural Le Sueur County farmhouse.
Richard Martin King, 37, of Faribault, was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor attempted theft on April 9.
The day before, police said, they were called to the scene by the farm’s owner, and when they arrived, the owner and King were waiting for them at the scene. The owner allegedly told police that he owns the vacant site and that he patrols it frequently, because things are commonly stolen. When he was on patrol that morning, he said he found King in the vacant house and told him to wait until police arrived.
According to a criminal complaint, the owner also pointed out further evidence of the alleged burglary. The window on the east side of the building was broken, and at the base of the window, there was a key to a Toyota Highlander as well as a welder and a sawzall power tool on the ground. The owner said the welder and tool were inside the building the day before.
King allegedly told police that he drove to the property in the Toyota Highlander and was supposed to meet another man at the farm site to remove scrap metal, but the other person never showed up. He reportedly said that he knocked on the door and entered the home through the window, because the door was locked. King said he wanted to look around, because he was curious, according to the complaint, and that he took the welder and Sawzall outside through the window.