...A FEW HOURS OF LOW VISIBILITY WITH SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW LATE THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR EASTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
.A narrow band of snow will move from west to east across all of
central and southern Minnesota the late this afternoon and evening,
reaching the Mankato area between 5pm and 6pm and the Twin Cities
metro between 6pm and 7pm. Once it starts, snow is only expected
to last 3 or 4 hours, with around 1 inch of accumulation expected.
Visibility less than a mile at time is expected due to falling
snow and southwest wind gusts near 30 mph. Please drive slowly and
with caution.
An inmate at the state prison in Faribault is facing new charges after he allegedly attacked another inmate in June.
Nicholas Dean Rosebear, 27, was charged by summons Tuesday in Rice County District Court with third-degree assault, a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, Rosebear was an inmate at Minnesota Correctional Facility, Faribault on June 3 when he approached another inmate standing near the payphones. Rosebear allegedly punched the victim 11 times in the face and the head and appeared to have initiated the attack unprovoked.
The victim reportedly suffered a fractured jay and fractured nose, which were later repaired by surgery. The victim told law enforcement he did not know Rosebear and did not know why he was attacked.
Information on why Rosebear is currently incarcerated is not available at this time. He was previously convicted in 2015 with making terroristic threats, a felony, in Beltrami County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16.