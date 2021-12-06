Faribault’s Winterfest roared back over the weekend after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The holiday-themed fun started Thursday, with Santa’s arrival at the Buckham Library on a firetruck, accompanied by Mayor Kevin Voracek. After climbing down from the rig, Santa listened to Christmas wishes from scores of children on the library plaza.
Inside the Community Center, kids lined up for popcorn, crafts, games and a bounce house.
Outside, reindeer Callie and Branson from Crystal Collection Reindeer drew some attention, and a steady line of riders kept horse-drawn wagons running between the library and Paradise Center for the Arts through the evening. Warm temperatures canceled Friday’s snow sculpture demonstration by a team from Shattuck-St. Mary’s, though wagon rides continued through the evening.
Grand Marshal Kelley Watts led Saturday’s Parade of Lights, which followed a 10-minute fireworks display launched near the viaduct behind Crooked Pint Ale House. Thirty units decorated with colorful Christmas lights represented the city of Faribault police and fire departments, Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Paradise Center for the Arts, the Chamber of Commerce and local businesses.
The route ended at Fourth Street and Central Avenue, the site of a post-parade street dance with popular Twin Cities band Fender Bender playing rock and country covers in a heated tent.
Hundreds of people crowded Central Avenue for the parade, a turnout that thrilled Kelly Nygaard, Tourism Director, Marketing Manager and Main Street Coordinator for the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
“This is our fourth year, and it was a success right out of the gates,” she said. “We are elated to see such strong crowds year over year.”
Nygaard hopes everyone will mark their calendars for Winterfest 2022, Dec. 1-3: “We are absolutely thrilled to coordinate this community event that kicks off the holiday season and brings joy to so many people … and immensely grateful to the sponsors and volunteers who bring this festival to life.”