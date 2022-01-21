After more than five hours of discussion and two tie votes, Faribault School Board members pushed their decision on a superintendent finalist to Monday.
Trustees two weeks ago reduced a list of six finalists to three. Red Wing superintendent Karsten Anderson, Faribault High School Principal Jamie Bente, and Clear Creek-Amana interim Superintendent Joe Brown participated Thursday in a second round of interviews.
It came down to Anderson and Bente as the top choices Friday, but the group could not come to a unanimous consensus, with strong differences of opinion dividing the room.
Also on Thursday, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce President Nort Johnson took candidates on a tour of the city that started, he said, with the first stop at Sunrise Trailer Court.
“We're a community that has a high level of poverty, and we have generational poverty and New American poverty,” he said. “We wanted to make sure the candidates understood that's an opportunity in Faribault, serving those families.”
Finalists then met with a group of staff and community residents for discussions about relationships and communications, equity, educational ideas, teaching and learning, innovation and change.
On Friday, trustees worked through all the feedback and interview notes with consultant Ted Blaesing. Using a matrix, they compared each candidate to the other two.
Anderson and Bente received eight and six votes, respectively, and Brown got four. However, Brown also received the largest number of “zero” votes, indicating no support.
Through most of the meeting, trustees narrowed their discussion to the two with the highest score.
Anderson earned his bachelor’s degree at Concordia College in Moorhead, where he studied math, computer science, and secondary education, and he earned a master’s degree at Bemidji State University in educational administration. He also holds a superintendent’s license.
Starting out as a teacher with Red Lake Falls Public Schools, Anderson also worked as a secondary principal with St. Clair Public Schools. He worked as superintendent with Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Public Schools and Watertown-Mayer Public Schools before landing in Red Wing.
Bente earned a bachelor of arts degree in History/German/Secondary Education at Mount Union College in Ohio, and a master’s degree in Education Administration at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
He started his career in 2000 as a German and English teacher at Simley High School in Inver Grove Heights and worked in Lakeville and Richfield before joining Faribault Public Schools in 2013 as an assistant principal at the high school. He later was promoted to principal.
Board members John Bellingham, Courtney Cavallier and Jerry Robicheau all favored Anderson’s experience. Also, Bellingham said, he heard from people in the community that officials should hire from outside the district.
“It's time for a different voice,” he said. “That's one of the problems with being an internal candidate is you're associated with the current process now. The voices that are out there, the voices that have elected and supported us … that's what they're thinking.”
But board member Cassie Steeves said she heard the opposite, and board president Chad Wolff noted that companies have started relying less on experience in a rapidly changing business world. He said Bente could work with current Superintendent Todd Sesker to help him “hit the ground running.”
Even though officials said they could work with either candidate, board member Richard Olson made clear he would not support Anderson. He described Anderson as a “nice guy,” but said they have different beliefs.
“I don't think he's right for the community. I don't think I can work with him,” he said.
That proved to be a sticking point in the discussion. Both Steeves and Wolff mentioned Olson’s position in talking about their support for Bente.
“Where I struggle with it is bringing an individual in where we have a board member that has clearly stated he prefer Mr. Anderson not be here,” Wolff said.
“Just because somebody doesn't want to work with somebody else doesn't dictate what my vote should be,” Robicheau argued, adding the board all agreed to support the preferred candidate. “It's an indictment against this board if we can't do that.
Members also worried about how their conversation played out on camera and whether candidates would rethink their applications. Blaesing said he had, in the past, worked with some who withdrew after watching board discussions.
During the short lunch break, he said Brown called him to formally drop out of consideration.
With everyone clearly worn out and no closer to consensus, trustees voted just before 2 p.m. to table their discussion to the end of Monday’s regular Board of Education meeting.
“We appreciate everybody’s time and effort,” Wolff said. “We’re trying to get this as right as we can.”