The Faribault School Board’s most recent resignation comes at the end of a turbulent couple of years for school districts and school boards across the country.
The resignation of School Board member Carolyn Treadway, who was elected November 2018 and whose term was slated to finish Dec. 31, 2022, was announced by Faribault Public Schools on Friday. Treadway recently reacquired a substitute teaching license and has been helping fill voids in the Faribault district.
“The nice thing is I’m not leaving in anger,” Treadway said. “I just believe that, right now, during the pandemic, my services can best service Faribault Public Schools by providing substitute teaching, and we have a great need for more subs … so that’s where I put myself.”
According to School Board Chair Chad Wolff, the board will look to approve the process of replacing Treadway at a Jan. 3 organizational meeting. He looks to have somebody appointed to the position by the end of March, according to Minnesota School Boards Association guidelines, and said he encourages anybody from the community at large looking to help out the school to submit their information and application to the School Board.
Treadway said the two main reasons for her resignation were her interest in focusing on providing sorely needed substitute teaching services and an apparent discomfort among some district staff regarding a School Board member working as a staff member in the school.
“It came down to, rather than continue and make staff uncomfortable … I needed to decide which was more helpful to staff and students, and I believe helping as a substitute teacher is more important to me.”
Though she did not elaborate on why specifically staff members might be uncomfortable with a School Board member working in the building, she said it is part of “a long tradition” of people feeling that way and added that some people have a misguided perception of how much power individual School Board members have. Wolff also said he "would rather not expand” on why people were uncomfortable with Treadway’s work arrangements.
Asked whether the factors that have caused School Board resignations to triple this year in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota School Boards Association — debates around COVID-19 and equity, most notably — played into her decision to resign, Treadway said they did not.
“We have not had community members that have been threatening,” she said. “They have strong opinions, but they have behaved with respect and dignity.”
She added, “Faribault has very fine staff and the fact of the matter is it’s highly unusual to have a school board member teaching in the building, so I can hardly fault people if that is something that they’re uncomfortable with."
With regard to the challenges of juggling substitute teaching and serving on the School Board, Superintendent Todd Sesker said the maximum amount a board member can make from the district while serving is $8,000. Since board members make $275 a month — $3,300 a year — and substitute teachers make $200 a day or $40 per hour, the days Treadway would be eligible to substitute teach at the district would have been greatly reduced had she remained on the board.
Substitute teacher compensation at Faribault Public Schools was raised just this month from $145 per day, or $29 per hour, due to the severity of the sub shortage and difficulty in hiring, said Matt Steichen, communications coordinator for Faribault Public Schools.
Reflecting on her tenure
Treadway said her biggest hope for the district upon being elected to the School Board was to initiate some innovative programming at the elementary level, whether it be a language immersion program, extended-year calendar, science-based education or something else. This has also been her greatest disappointment, she said, though she added this did not play into her decision to resign.
“It does take leadership to initiate [that kind of programming], so that has been somewhat disappointing,” she said.
With regard to her greatest accomplishments, Treadway said she can’t attribute any significant decision of the district to herself entirely because everything is determined by majority vote. However, she said she’s very proud of the School Board for supporting COVID-19 safety protocols, including lowering class sizes, adding custodial staff and especially the mask mandate.
While Treadway is uncomfortable walking away from the ongoing superintendent search, she said she mostly feels “fine” about her decision and confident in the future of the School Board.
“I trust that the other six remaining board members will make good decisions,” she said.