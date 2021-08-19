The need to know how to read is one school standard that will never go away, and yet, statistics show fewer students meet proficiency levels by third grade.
According to Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment reading test trends, reading proficiency for third graders has fallen at Faribault Public Schools — and statewide — between 2015 and 2019.
Research has shown that children who don't read at grade level by third grade are much more likely to not graduate high school.
Forty-one percent of third graders at Faribault Public Schools were proficient in reading in 2015; 34% of third graders were reading proficient in 2019. Statewide, the percentage of third graders who were reading proficient fell from 59% in 2015 to 51% in 2019.
According to the landmark 1985 study, "Becoming a Nation of Readers," published by the National Academy of Education, “the single most important activity for building knowledge for their eventual success in reading is reading aloud to children.” And, it argues, "that reading must be seen as part of a child's general language development and not as a discrete skill isolated from listening, speaking, and writing."
As part of the Faribault district’s initiative to support young readers and help them develop a love for reading, Faribault Reads was born.
Val Svenby, a family literacy specialist for children birth through age 5 at Faribault Public Schools, was a key player in launching Faribault Reads. Svenby belongs to a subcommittee as part of Faribault Cradle to Career, a group that brainstorms ways to support student success from birth to post-college. Focusing on young children, the subcommittee developed Faribault Reads as a way to promote reading.
Members of the Faribault Reads group, composed of nonprofits like Growing Up Healthy and Faribault Youth Investment along with Faribault Public Schools, have become a visible, multilingual presence in the community. They’ve brought free books to Concerts in the Park, promoted the cause with yard signs and stickers, and set up booths at Summer STEAM events like Night to Unite.
“At Night to Unite we gave away tons of books; close to 200 were people there,” Svenby said. “I did Concerts in the Park on Aug. 12, the night of the Pet Parade, and I couldn’t even count how many kids were there, but a lot of them took home so many books.”
For four weeks, Faribault Reads members partnered with Growing Up Healthy to visit Cannon River Mobile Parks at an event called Los lunes en el Parque (Mondays in the Park). The group has recently shifted its outreach to Evergreen Estates, offering free books to children and resources to parents that help them promote reading to their kids.
“It’s gotten people out in the community again,” Svenby said. ”We’re able to bring people together and it’s a good cause to have all the families and kids just be involved. And it benefits both because we have tips for the parents and books for the kids.”
Outreach has involved providing instructions on how to sign up for a library card and how to access digital books at Buckham Memorial Library. Tyler Schwarz with the City of Faribault created an interactive map online, showing the 22 locations of Little Libraries around town.
Svenby said Buckham Memorial Library has donated a number of the books Faribault Reads has distributed to families for free. The selection includes picture books up to graphic novels and chapter books. Through their positions within the Faribault school district, Svenby and others were able to buy a few extra books to give away, including bilingual books and both fiction and nonfiction.
Becky Ford, Faribault Youth Investment director, said Mayo Clinic and Allina Health have both supported Faribault Reads by volunteering at events. Allina also supports the program financially.
"Allina Health and Mayo Clinic are both participating in the Reach Out and Read program," Ford said. "Children ages 0 to 5 that come in for their well child check-ups receive a free book to support their early literacy. Rice County is now considered a "book end" county because all health providers are Reach Out and Read sites."
During COVID-19 in particular, Svenby said parents have wanted their children to have increased access to physical books versus a link to a story on their iPad. While digital literacy is a resource Faribault Reads promotes, Svenby said the group wants families to have books to own. Many participating children have said they don’t own a lot of books, so Svenby said they’re excited to take home their own copies of books they saw in school.
Although the campaign was initially designed for summer alone, Svenby said it could continue throughout the year.
Parents have expressed interest in volunteering with Faribault Reads to read to children or help out at community events. While all of the current volunteers are within the organization, Svenby said she hopes to make the group more community-based with family involvement.
“Overall I think it was a great initiative to push out in the community,” Svenby said. “Kids need books. That's something that’s never going to go away; they need to read. In my opinion, it was something fun to do.”