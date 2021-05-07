As the postponed IRS tax deadline of May 17 fast approaches, local tax preparers say they’re dealing with unprecedented headaches that personal filers will certainly want to be aware of largely due to the flurry of COVID-19 related legislation passed in the last year.
The IRS announced last month that it would extend its regular tax deadline for the second straight year, with IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig citing a desire to help tax filers sort out potential tax and life complications related to COVID.
Even with the extra time, Rettig insisted that filers should resist the urge to procrastinate. Not only are this year’s taxes likely to include additional complications, but filers who are owed a refund could receive that refund within three weeks or less of submitting their taxes. However, Northfield tax preparer Ann Etter with Leota Goodney CPA said that part of the delay and extended deadline is the IRS’s own internal challenges. With the IRS facing a massive backlog, she said that her clients often find themselves waiting and waiting for refunds.
“Whenever I pick up one of our industry journals, they talk about how many millions of returns the IRS is behind on,” she said. “Everything is a little bit slower because of that.”
Gary Buchta, a CPA who owns his own tax preparation service in Faribault, said that while the changes made to this year’s taxes aren’t particularly difficult on the face of it, state and federal lawmakers have made things significantly more complicated by making last-minute changes.
Currently, the tax status of the enhanced unemployment benefits many have received throughout the pandemic is up in the air. Initially, such benefits were expected to be taxed, but Congress chose to partially exempt them in the American Rescue Plan Act passed in February.
Minnesota’s legislature hasn’t yet followed suit, though the tax omnibus legislation passed by the Minnesota House would. House Tax Committee Chair Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, touted that measure and others to conform with the federal government as a “$600 million tax cut.”
The Senate has backed the provision as well, though significant differences exist in other areas between the House and Senate tax omnibus bills. If legislators can agree on a compromise omnibus, there’s an excellent chance the exemption will be included.
The federal government has also continued to tax loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program, hurting small businesses. Retroactively exempting those loans from taxation is another proposal with strong bipartisan support in St. Paul.
Longtime Northfield tax preparer Chuck Bartley is frustrated with the overall approach Washington and St. Paul, saying that the recovery effort has been rolled out in an inefficient and slapdash manner designed to win votes rather than improve lives.
Bartley, whose practice largely focuses on preparing returns for small, local businesses, said that many of his clients have been more confused than enlightened by the media’s discussion of recent tax changes and their potential impact.
“There’s a lot of confusion about what the federal government is trying to do,” he said. “Many of our clients just don’t understand or can’t wrap their heads around the implications of these changes.”
Buchta said that some of his clients are also concerned and frustrated by the Economic Impact Payment program. While the IRS is supposed to calculate and send payments to all eligible individuals, it relies on 2018 and 2019 tax data which can lead to some mistakes.
Individuals who didn’t receive the full Economic Impact Payments they were owed last year can file for the Recovery Rebate Credit. In order to receive the credit, they must file a 2020 tax return even if they would not otherwise be required to.
Longtime Owatonna tax preparer Roger Borland said that the Economic Impact Payment program is causing the most anxiety for his clients, especially young people who were claimed as dependents in 2019 but then entered the workforce. As a result, he’s gained some clients who had tried to file their own taxes but felt too confused.
“That’s created a bit of a problem,” he said. “I’ve gained a few clients who tried TurboTax but were confused by it.”