A 20-year-old Faribault man was killed in a Monday rollover crash near Roberds Lake.
The single-car crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. when Joshua Curtis Holter was driving in the 3000 block of 195th Street W in Wells Township, according to a release from Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn. When Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta rolled over in the south ditch.
Holter, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, Dunn said, and pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, Nolan Martin Warwick, 21, was seat belted, and suffered non life-threatening injuries. He was treated and and later released from District One Hospital.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by North Ambulance, North Air Care, Faribault Rescue, Minnesota State Patrol and the Faribault Police Department. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Minnesota law requires drivers and all passengers to buckle up.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 93.4 percent of motorists wore their seat belts in 2018, yet about 30 percent of all motorists killed in crashes aren’t belted. That translates to an average of 90 deaths and 210 serious injuries each year.
In 2018, 96 unbelted motorists lost their lives on Minnesota roads, 71 percent of the unbelted deaths occurred in greater Minnesota.