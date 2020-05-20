Bethlehem Academy last week announced two valedictorians and two salutatorians for the class of 2020.
Earning highest honors and co-valedictorian honors with a perfect 4.0 GPA are Nathan Smisek and Mikayla Bohner; classmates Emily Wilder and Greta Hillesheim were named co-salutatorians.
“Congratulations to these extraordinary scholars on earning the privilege of being named co-valedictorian and co-salutatorian,” President/Principal Dr. Chuck Briscoe said. “The Bethlehem Academy Class of 2020 is an impressive group of students. I commend all the students for their hard work and accomplishments and am confident Mikayla, Nathan, Greta and Emily will represent them well at our upcoming commencement celebrations.”
Co-valedictorian Nathan Smisek is the son of Julie and Eric Smisek. An Eagle Scout, Nathan has been active in National Honor Society, band, Science Olympiad and the trap team. Next fall, Nathan plans to attend St. John’s University to major in biochemistry aimed at a future job in medicine.
Mikayla Bohner, co-valedictorian, is the daughter of Lynette and Michael Bohner. Mikayla is active in National Honor Society, band, jazz band, orchestra, choir, theater, Science Olympiad, soccer and hockey. Following graduation, she plans to attend Gustavus Adolphus College to major in music education and to try out for the hockey team.
Co-salutatorian Greta Hillesheim is the daughter of Jane and Jason Hillesheim. Greta is the National Honor Society President and is involved in band, jazz band, choir, theater, student service club and soccer. Next year, Greta plans to attend the University of Notre Dame to major in English and Anthropology and minor in Spanish and History.
Emily Wilder, co-salutatorian, is the daughter of Ellie and Paul (Louie) Wilder. Emily is a member of the National Honor Society and is involved in band, jazz band, choir, peer ministry, cross-country and hockey. Following graduation, Emily plans to serve as a missionary at the San Lucan Mission in San Lucas Tolíman, Guatemala, followed by college.