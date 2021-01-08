This week the Steele County Sheriff's Office is looking for Brandon Charles Froid and Joshua Scott Almendinger.
Froid, 34, is wanted for violating a harassment restraining order. He is 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 160 pounds, and either has brown hair or is bald and has blue eyes.
Almendinger, 38, is wanted for domestic abuse. He is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information pertaining to the current whereabouts of these individuals should call 507-451-8232. Do not confront them.