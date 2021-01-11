Local law enforcement are investigating the weekend deaths of two Faribault residents believed to have overdosed on counterfeit painkillers.
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen, who called the deaths "tragic," said investigators believe they're related to another overdose, also last weekend, in Apple Valley.
In a Monday afternoon release, Faribault Police said the bodies of the two, Luis Carrillo, 28, and Amber Low, 33, were discovered Saturday when a woman arrived at a home in the 200 block of Second Street NE to pick up her child. When she entered the residence, she reportedly found Carrillo and Low dead on the floor.
The woman and her child then left the residence and she called police.
Initial investigation indicates the two died from a narcotics overdose. Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force also responded to assist Faribault Police with the investigation. The Hennepin County Medical Examiners Office is conducting the autopsies.
Pills found at the residence are reportedly consistent with those found with other overdoses nationwide also under investigation. The pills are round, white and imprinted with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other. They appear similar to legitimate prescription Oxycodone pills, which are blue.
The suspect pills often contain fentanyl, a powerful narcotic anywhere from 50 to 100 times more powerful than heroin.
Additionally, the pills were found in small plastic “gem bags” printed with black spades on them.
The overdoses are the latest in what's become an all too common occurrence in southern Minnesota.
From August 2019 through December 2020, law enforcement in Steele and Rice counties responded to 43 overdoses linked to opioid abuse — nine were fatal. Access to naloxone, an over-the-counter anti-opioid medication makes it likely the number of nonfatal overdoses is far higher.
Anyone finding these pills are advised to not ingest them. They should be turned in to the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force or disposed of in the dropbox at the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.
Bohlen warned residents not to take medication of any kind unless it's prescribed by a doctor and comes from a pharmacy, noting that otherwise there's no way to know what's in it.
"Unless you know what it is and it was prescribed to you," he said, "don't take it."
Anyone with information about these deaths or other overdoses is asked to contact Agent Jeff Burbank at 507-334-0945.