Faribault’s Heritage Preservation Commission has given two thumbs up to developer Jason Palmby’s plans to transform Johnston Hall into a chemical treatment facility, devoting its entire yearly budget to help with the project.
Built in 1888 for $50,000, Johnston Hall is now all that remains of what was once the Seabury Divinity School incorporated by Henry Benjamin Whipple, the state’s first Episcopal Bishop. Last used for office space, it’s been vacant since 2012.
With a bell tower that has become almost iconic, Johnston Hall is one of numerous historical landmarks located outside of the Downtown Historic District. The HPC has aggressively defended such buildings, making itself one of the more controversial city boards as of late.
The board has the power to issue or deny certificates of appropriateness for proposals to alter historic buildings, although the City Council can override its decision. The board is less well known for making sizable investments in projects. With a yearly budget of just $5,000, the HPC is likely one of the city’s less well funded boards. Traditionally, a portion of the HPC’s funds are used to help defray the costs of attending the Statewide Historical Preservation Conference held every September.
With the conference a question mark due to COVID-19, it’s possible that the HPC could have more flexibility in its funding this year. Still, some members expressed concerns that the HPC could be overextending itself by investing all of its money in the project.
In his letter to Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen, Palmby said that he was requesting the $5,000 to help conduct an extensive architectural review focused on the building’s roofline, foundation and exterior masonry
Palmby has worked to analyze the needs of the building and the viability of a potential project at Johnston Hall since January 2019. He’s met with contractors and architects as well as the State Historic Preservation Office, and worked to identify funding sources.
The plan submitted by Palmby to the City Council has an estimated price tag of $4 million. To help facilitate the project, Allina Health/District One Hospital, which owns the building, has agreed to sell Palmby the building for $1 and grant him a 60-year zero cost lease agreement for the land.
Palmby told the HPC that based on the work he’s done so far, it’s abundantly clear that the building has suffered from decades of “deferred maintenance.” It’s been used for a wide variety of uses over the years, and undergone several remodels in the process. Its most recent extensive remodel took place in 1987. However, that remodel did not take place in close consultation with State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), and that has made this restoration project all the more challenging.
Even without that, the Twin Cities-based developer says that restoring and renovating historic buildings is always a challenge. He would certainly know, as he’s developed historic buildings in the Twin Cities for similar use.
“Historic buildings are like an onion,” he said. “Peel back one layer and you find another set of challenges.”
Palmby said that due to the deferred maintenance, extensive remodeling work over the years, and the unique needs of the new facility, restoring the interior of the building to historic standards is not plausible. However, he reiterated his strong commitment to restoring the building’s exterior to its former glory. That job won’t be easy, but it’s certainly necessary given that the building has deteriorated so much as to become a safety hazard.
Palmby pledged to pay special care to what he says is the most deteriorated yet iconic part of the structure — the stately bell tower. Over the years, he says that “stopgap” fixes have neglected the bell tower, leaving it in critical condition.
While a bit nervous about the funding, HPC members were won over by Palmby’s commitment to restoring and maintaining one of the city’s most historic yet troubled structures, which had previously come within months of potential demolition.
“To have this proposal in front of us is a real gift,” said Commission member Karl Vohs.
The project is on schedule to be completed sometime in 2021. Once complete, the locally owned and operated facility will offer residential chemical health treatment for men with outpatient services for women, complete with an on-site cafeteria, meeting and therapy rooms, and a canine training/therapy program.