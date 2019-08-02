Allegations of threats involving a gun and stalking against a New Prague man could send him to prison.
Benjamin Michael Duff, 40, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony stalking, misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal damage to property.
Court documents state Duff was charged after Faribault police officers were dispatched at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2500 block of Lyndale Avenue on a report of a domestic incident.
The alleged victim reported Duff had followed her while she was driving in another vehicle and yelled out of his car window.
After coming to the address, the alleged victim recalled they got out of their vehicles, and she allegedly saw him put a gun in his pants. Duff left after she entered a gas station and told him she was going to call police.
Court documents state the woman said Duff had sent her pictures of guns and 45 messages containing death threats. Her left tire appeared to be slashed when a Faribault officer arrived.
When Duff was arrested in New Prague, he reportedly did not have a gun. He admitted being in Faribault earlier, but reportedly did not go into detail of what he had been doing there.
Court documents state Duff has convictions for criminal damage to property, assaults and stalking dating back more than 10 years.
While reporting a theft of his driver’s license and bank fraud to Faribault police Wednesday, Duff allegedly said the victim was responsible for the crimes, and he admitted conducting surveillance on her over the course of a day.
In other reports:
• Donnelle Donta Simmons, 20, and Naschelle Simanka Acha, 18, both of Red Wing, are charged with introducing contraband into a state prison and endangering a child after they allegedly possessed 3.67 grams of marijuana in a vehicle at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault while having a 3-week-old child and a 3 year old in their vehicle in the prison parking lot. Marijuana was allegedly found inside of a Similac baby formula container 75 percent full of baby formula powder.
• Blake Arthur Brinkman, 32, of Faribault is charged with third-degree methamphetamine possession in a school zone after allegedly possessing .52 grams of meth across the street from Faribault Lutheran School July 24.
• William Randall Saba Jr., 38, of Farmington, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of third-degree assault after reportedly throwing assaulted a knife in a July 25 domestic incident in Northfield.
Court documents state Saba was charged after Northfield officers were dispatched to a mobile home park on a report of an assault. The alleged victim was described as holding a shirt to his chin and being covered in blood with a deep cut on the left side of his cheek, reportedly consistent with being slashed by a sharp object.
A witness reported seeing Saba enter the room and hold a knife to the alleged victim’s throat before she grabbed his arm and removed the knife from the position.
The alleged victim was taken to Northfield Hospital following the incident. In an interview, he said Saba had entered the room unannounced prior to the incident and tried to strangle him.
Court documents state Saba admitted holding the knife against the alleged victim’s throat and punching him in the face.
Judge Gary Larson set conditional bail for Saba at $35,000, contingent on him not having any contact with the alleged victim and following other court requirements. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 7.