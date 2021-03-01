Over the last several years Minnesota has put increasing focus on helping students with dyslexia — but advocates say there’s much more to be done to make up for years of neglect.
That's led a number of legislators including Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, to call for $1 million over the biennium for a program to train teachers how best to help dyslexic students. If the state does that, the number of teachers undergoing the training could rise from 100-200 to 2,800.
Known as LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling), the program is accredited by the International Dyslexia Association as a teaching program which provides teachers with the skills needed to teach dyslexic students. Since providing $68 million over five years in funding for LETRS, Mississippi has seen one of the largest increases in student literacy rates in the country. A LETRS pilot program was launched in Minnesota in 2019 but has remained limited in scope due to lack of funding.
Skill building
Faribault’s Russ Kennedy has long been a vocal advocate for students with dyslexia. In 1998, Kennedy founded Academic Skill Builders, a school focused on giving students with dyslexia and other learning disabilities the tools they need to succeed. While Academic Skill Builders no longer exists, Kennedy has continued to be a leader within the caregiving and educational sectors.
Now nearly 70, Kennedy still relies on help from a transcriber with basic reading and writing skills. While he struggled mightily in school as a result of the undiagnosed learning disability, he wasn’t aware of the term until both of his kids were diagnosed with it. Despite often poor grades, Kennedy was never held back in school. His academic career continued apace in large part as his athletic prowess, especially at football, led teachers and school administrators to make accommodations.
After graduation, Kennedy snagged a job teaching physical education and health classes in St. Paul. He only lasted half a year before stepping down, saying he felt “terrified” teaching classes without being able to read.
“It would be like having a surgeon with shaky fingers,” he said.
Kennedy’s situation isn’t uncommon. As many as one in five students struggle with dyslexia, and only limited resources are available through traditional avenues to help them. As a result, parents often come to Kennedy as one of the few reliable resources around.
One senior recently referred to Kennedy had been struggling in school for years. While the school district said that they had tested her and not found a learning disability, tests performed at Kennedy’s direction found that she was reading at a second grade level.
As a gifted athlete, Kennedy said that the student had been moved through grade after grade despite continued poor reading skills. It’s a story that he said has remained far too common even as Minnesota’s educational system has worked to build a “progressive” image.
When it comes to dyslexia and other learning disabilities, early intervention and diagnosis is absolutely critical. However, Kennedy said that many area districts are hesitant to test young kids showing signs of learning disabilities.
“There's a perception that you shouldn’t be testing kids too early — that’s nonsense,” he said. “The earlier the better.”
For students with dyslexia, Kennedy said that traditional teaching methods like Whole Word aren’t up to the job. Whole Word is focused on helping students to learn the meaning of words through context — but dyslexic students often aren’t able to comprehend much of the sentence.
As an alternative, effective teaching methods like Orton-Gillingham have been developed that are tailored to the needs of students with dyslexia. However, Kennedy said that in Minnesota, only the Groves Academy in St. Louis Park has embraced these teaching methods.
By failing to invest in methods to effectively diagnose and teach students with dyslexia and other learning disabilities, Kennedy said local districts are leaving a generation of kids ill-equipped to face life’s challenges.
“When you have an undiagnosed person with a learning disability, you have now established a pathway where they’re going to have divorces, drug and alcohol related problems,” he said. “You try to get out there into society and you can’t read, it’s really difficult.”
Preparing teachers
In recent years, states like Mississippi and Florida — which aren't often associated with educational prowess — have taken the lead in helping dyslexic students, making progress that Minnesota is still struggling to catch up to.
In Florida, the Flamingo Literacy Matrix was established at the direction of the state legislature several years ago. It provides a crucial online resource for teachers looking to become more effective in teaching students with dyslexia.
According to Dr. Paige Puller, Director of the University of Florida’s Lastinger Center for Learning, the program is getting results. Just 9% of teachers taking the course demonstrated mastery of the program’s literacy content in a pre-test, while 98% did following the course.
In Mississippi, a 2013 law passed by the legislature set an ambitious goal of ensuring all students could read at grade level by the end of third grade, a critical point for student learning. To achieve this, the Mississippi Department of Education began funding a new professional development program.
Kimberly Dumitrica of Decoding Dyslexia said that the voluntary course would help teachers to become better at teaching all students, not just those with dyslexia. She says that very much fits in with the nonprofit organization’s increasing focus on improving literacy across the board.
In 2020, the legislature did manage to pass legislation requiring that all Teacher Education programs include instructions on dyslexia. Since then all teacher preparation programs have been required to submit updated syllabi to the department including the course.
Another big bright spot to Kennedy is the Minnesota Department of Education’s Dyslexia Coordinator Amy Schulting. While it’s still just a part time role, Schulting became the first person to occupy the position when she was hired four years ago.
Kennedy says that districts across the state would be well advised to hire someone in a position similar to Schulting’s. He praised Schulting, a licensed clinical psychologist with the Center for Behavior and Learning in Minnetonka, for doing excellent work but added that she is spread much too thin.
“I have the highest regard for Amy Schulting, but the problem is that we probably need 15 more of her,” he said. “There’s just one of her, and she’s involved in all of the schools.”
While the program still has a few issues that could be partially rectified by new legislation backed by Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, Schulting said that the new training legislation will provide a crucial boost for the MDE with what she sees as one of its most crucial tasks.
“It’s such an important piece of our work to support students with characteristics of dyslexia,” she said. “To do that, we’ve got to make sure teachers are prepared when they begin their careers.”