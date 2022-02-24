Without bus drivers, school would have to be online or parents would need to provide transportation to their own children every day.
And local bus drivers are needed now more than ever.
Recently Mayor Voracek proclaimed Feb. 23 to be School Bus Driver Appreciation Day this year.
Tori Groven has been working for Faribault Transportation as a bus driver for almost a year. When she decided to switch careers she said she discovered driving a bus has multiple advantages.
“I used to run a day care and I started to miss being around the kids,” she said, “As a bus driver, I can bring my kids with me so I don’t have to pay for day care, and I can still be a stay-at-home mom.”
On top of being able to spend more time with her children, Groven finds her job very rewarding.
“I love my job and I love the people that I work with,” she said. “The relationships you form with the kids. Just being the first smiling face they see in the morning and making them feel that they are important and valued.”
Garret Regan, president of Faribault Transportation, said Groven an excellent employee.
“She is a great driver,” he said. “Her attitude is awesome and she’s got a smile all the time. I know that when she’s out there, she’s bringing light to the students' lives. When she started training, she was really skilled behind the wheel. She jumped right in and really seemed to know what she was doing. She’s been great to have around this year."
Groven's son also has been a welcome addition to the Faribault Transportation family, Regan said.
"He's a favorite in the break room, always running around giving people ‘knuckles.’ It's fun.”
For Randy Tatge, driving bus for Faribault Transportation is an ideal second job. He also works full time at his company Tatge AG Marketing.
“Trading hours start at 8:30 a.m. and close at 1:30 in the afternoon,” he said. “I can get all of my calls in after driving. Working late doesn't bother me. I don’t know if I could do any other part-time job. It just fits in so well.”
For his first few years driving buses, Tatge would bring children along on his own version of the Magic School Bus.
“One thing I think about with Randy is he has his students tell him where they want to go, and he’ll print off pictures of the state,” Regan said. “And he teaches them about the state bird and flower, and the students love it. He entertains the kids, but he makes it educational. He loves having a good time for the kids.”
Tatge said this trivia and entertainment gets students talking and interacting with him and each other.
“When kids get on the bus, I like to say ‘hey, welcome to the magic school bus,’" he said. "I would put a picture of a state up on the board, and ask ‘hey, what's the capital of that state?’ We’d do that for a week and learn different things about the state, then the next week, I’d have a different state up on the board. It makes it a little bit more fun for the kids and me.”
There is a high need for more bus drivers in Faribault, Regan said. Parents, grandparents, coaches and teachers have had to step up to help transport kids to athletic events.
“It's been well documented across the state and country that there's a driver shortage for bus drivers and transportation,” Regan said. “Our drivers have stepped up, but we could certainly use more drivers behind the wheel whether that be a bus driver, an aid or a van driver.”
Faribault transportation is looking for drivers to help ease the driver shortage.
“With the increased demand for drivers and the shortage, we are able to put people to work, and it's a good fit with the flexible schedule,” Regan said, “They can drive athletic events and field trips, but that isn't every day. They would still have time in the afternoon and at night to relax. We also have motorcoach opportunities and special ed routes where people could get a lot of hours if they wanted.”
Regan said the community has shown support for Faribault Transportation and the bus drivers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has been tough on everyone the last couple years,” Regan said, “We really appreciate being able to support everyone at this time. We felt the support given to us from the community and we appreciate it.”