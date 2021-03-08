It’s not hard for Pat Gustafson to find a sense of purpose and fulfillment in her own community, where she’s lived her whole life.
Not everyone understands why the Gustafson, who has visited six continents, would stay in Faribault. She recalls a former classmate at a class reunion expressing surprise, but her response was “I love it. It’s so fun to give back and see changes, and appreciate the community for what it is."
“Having always lived in Faribault, it’s made me very proud of my community and it’s kept me here,” Gustafson said. “It’s what I want in my living environment.”
Gustafson (née Strouth) grew up in a large family of brothers and sisters. Her mom was among a large number of Reuvers in the Faribault area, so to this day, Gustafson said she never knows when she’ll see a cousin at the grocery store or at church. Both of her parents grew up in Faribault as well, but her grandparents were immigrants — one from Poland and the other from Germany.
After graduating from Bethlehem Academy in 1964, Gustafson married her husband, David, who worked in the auto repair industry. Together they raised two daughters; Jennifer lives in Northfield and teaches in Rosemount, and Melissa lives in Pennsylvania and works as a graphic designer. David died in 2005 at age 59.
While raising her daughters, Gustafson extended her reach beyond the home to improve the living situations for those in the greater community.
“My pride in living in Faribault and appreciation for all the opportunities of growing up here has left me with a lifelong motto: always wanting to give back to make things better for others,” Gustafson said. “It may sound a little out there, but it comes from within, and it’s always been who I am.”
As a young wife and mother, Gustafson began working with the city of Faribault to administer the first affordable housing and community development grant. She and Steve Griesert worked together and wrote grants for 20 years, paving the way for revitalized neighborhoods, home repairs and new trails.
Griesert said many of their projects focused on redevelopment of areas like Trails Edge Apartments, establishment of the downtown as a Historic District and neighborhood redevelopment. He recalls Gustafson being on the committee that transformed the regional center into a correctional facility among other projects.
“She was a very, very capable, hardworking, energetic person who always had Faribault’s best interest in mind,” Griesert said. “She got involved in a lot of different programs and projects that still benefit the community.”
Eventually, the Faribault City Council approved an ordinance for the historic preservation of the downtown district, and Gustafson was named the first preservation officer for the ordinance. The Heritage Preservation Commission had been established, creating more opportunities for revitalizing the downtown historical buildings.
“It was very, very fun to see the city develop over those years and changes that happened as a result of that,” Gustafson said.
Gustafson played a part in nominating 20 buildings for the National Register of Historic Places, and through grant opportunities, the Heritage Preservation Commission offered tourism packs and walking tours. The group also presented a local history curriculum with the Faribault school district.
By working with professionals and property owners, she was part of a project that tracked the inventory of Faribault buildings and prioritized which ones to preserve for the long term. In the process, she helped collect information about the properties' history.
Career to retirement
After working with the city for 20 years, she served as the executive officer for the state chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) and later became a consultant for the North Central Regional Council of NAHRO. She has since retired, now refocusing on things she enjoys like painting, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
Although Gustafson has lived in Faribault her entire life, she’s been exposed to other cultures. She ventured across China for three weeks as a consultant for NAHRO, and also visited Africa, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Mexico and Iceland. Her granddaughter, Madison, has accompanied her on some of these travels, and Gustafson visited Madison in Argentina when she studied abroad.
“To learn about cultures gives you a sense of appreciation,” Gustafson said. “When you do have those opportunities, you see your values are great within your own community.”
Art is another passion Gustafson has cultivated in Faribault. She’s always done a bit of art on her own, but retirement has allowed her more time to hone her skills and give back on a local, state and national level.
Along with local Asian brushwork artist Dee Teller, Gustafson has demonstrated flower paintings at the Arts in the Park event, which was made possible through the Faribault Foundation. She also serves on the Paradise Center for the Arts Gallery Committee.
Involved in Ming Chiao, the Minnesota chapter of the National sumi-e Society of America, Gustafson’s paintings have been accepted each year in the National Jury Show. She now serves as second vice president for the national organization. Nature, birds, trees, the sky and sunsets inspire her work, she said.
While exploring her own interests, Gustafson has continued volunteering in a variety of capacities in Faribault and beyond.
As a founding member of the Faribault Foundation, she has supported local nonprofits in the early stages of development. She has served on the Elderly Housing Conservation Board for the past 20 to 30 years, and she served on the Legacy Golf Board for nine years.
“I would say overall when I talk about volunteering it’s been very rewarding for me,” Gustafson said. “In early days, to today, I still feel I get more than I give in whatever I’m volunteering in.”
Out of her passion for historic preservation, Gustafson spearheaded the advocacy group to preserve Johnston Hall, the last of the buildings that made up the former Seabury Divinity School incorporated by Bishop Henry Whipple in the late 19th century. While thrilled that Allina District One is on board with finding a reuse for the iconic building, she said it’s unfortunate the recovery facility that was planned for the building last year didn’t work out.
Gustafson listed a number of aspects that contribute to Faribault’s history, not only the businesses but the rolling hills and houses from the 1800s that went through modifications over time. She also noted the bluff, the river, the Woolen Mill and surrounding lakes as features that appeal to her.
“We have so much that makes this community what it is, and my people live here and continue to, and I have a lot of friends who have lived here their entire life as well,” Gustafson said. “We have a diversity of people from all walks of life, which just makes it more interesting.”