.OVERVIEW... A wintry mix of freezing rain and snow will develop
late this afternoon into the evening. Precipitation will likely
start off as freezing rain and sleet, and then transition over to
snow this evening. A swath of one tenth to one quarter of an inch
of ice accumulation is possible from roughly Redwood County
through Kanabec, Chisago, & Polk Counties. Additionally, two to
four inches of snow is also possible across these area, and a
Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the combined impacts of ice
and snow. Lesser snow and ice totals to the northwest and
southwest of this swath will still cause minor travel impacts,
where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch.
* WHERE...Le Sueur and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
spotlight
City to restrict water access outside of city limits
The city of Faribault’s water and sewer capacities are not growing. But the population and the utility needs of the community are growing. With this dilemma, a decision had to be made.
Faribault city staff and council members are trying to ensure the city’s growth is not restricted by the need for increased access to water and sewer.
Last April, while discussing changes to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the City Council asked city staff to revise the codes that allowed properties outside of city limits to connect to city sewer or water.
According to a message written by Mayor Kevin Voracek to the Rice County Commissioners the council came to the conclusion that, “providing municipal sewer and water service outside city limits, with the exception of a lake shore sanitary district, was not supported.”
City Council members reviewed a proposed draft amendment at a Tuesday work session. It clearly denies access to city amenities for non-annexed properties, other than those which have already entered into an agreement with the city.
City staff are now readying an amendment for council approval.
“The council supported moving forward with drafting a new code,” Public Works Director Travis Block said. “I’ll be drafting those revisions pretty similarly to set a clear expectation for anyone that may be interested.”
While this amendment is to be made, the prohibition will not necessarily be steadfast. As always, people and organizations can appeal to the council if they are interested in connecting to city water or sewer from outside of city limits.
“The council can choose to deviate from the code, but it is set up where the default will be no, but the council has the ability to consider that if they so choose at that time, similar to a variance,” Block said.
Faribault is a place of interest to new and growing companies for industrial, commercial, and residential growth. The change aims to eliminating the risk of overloading the city’s current water and sewer service, according to the mayor.
“The City Council feels that municipal sewer and water should serve commercial and industrial development,” he wrote last spring.
Allowing outside entities to hook in to city amenities is an issue that has been tackled by neighboring communities as well. City staff provided codes from nearby cities to set the precedent that this can and has been done. Communities including Montrose, Northfield, Saint James, Sleepy Eye and Winona have already put similar codes into effect.