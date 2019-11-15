Faribault’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority tabled a request that would help a local businessman and landlord convert a downtown building into apartments.
At its November meeting, the board heard a request for $270,000 in financial assistance from Todd Nelson, who plans to renovate the upper floors of the 10,000 square-foot former Masonic Hall on Central Avenue into apartments.
Nelson owns Faribault-based Dynamic Electric and properties throughout the city of Faribault and Rice County. In Faribault alone, Nelson owns 55 rental units. He recently purchased the old Masonic Hall at Central Avenue and Third Street. The Faribault Masons are one of the oldest chapters in the state and their hall is an historic Faribault landmark, having been in the group’s hands since its completion in 1875.
Nelson purchased the hall with the intention of embarking on a renovation project that would see the upper two floors of the building into eight apartments, with a ninth located in an adjacent building. The Somali store and pawn shop on the building’s ground floor would continue to lease space they currently occupy.
The addition of more apartments downtown has been seen as a major goal of city planners. Currently, Faribault’s vacancy rate stands at less than 1%, contributing to major workforce challenges as companies like Daikin Applied look to expand its local operations.
Faribault Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Director Nort Johnson said that additional downtown residents could support Faribault’s small businesses. Johnson has also said that additional parking is needed downtown to accommodate business and residential traffic.
Nelson told the HRA that after 140 years of use and with the Masons struggling to keep up with needed repairs in recent years, the building is in need of repairs. In order to return the building to a sound state and transform it along the lines of his vision, he says a full gutting and rebuilding of the upper two floors will be needed.
As a part of this process, 18 new windows on both the second and third floors would be installed, along with a new fire alarm system, sprinkler system and security system. All new electrical wiring, plumbing, mechanical systems, appliances, flooring, drywall, carpentry and painting would also be included.
Nelson estimates that this process would cost nearly $1 million dollars. Of that, he’s asked the city for $270,000. Kim Clausen, the city’s Community Development Coordinator, estimated that the HRA could choose to fulfill up to two-thirds of that request.
At this point, the HRA decided to postpone a formal decision on Nelson’s request until its December meeting. Given the price tag of the investment, which would take up a significant portion of the HRA’s budget, board members said they wanted to carefully assess their options.
In other business, the HRA approved a budget for the upcoming year. The budget is balanced, with just over $500,000 in expenses balanced by revenues. That will enable the HRA to fund needed housing projects without tapping into its general fund, which sits at nearly $1 million.
The HRA holds its final regularly scheduled meeting of 2019 on Dec. 9.