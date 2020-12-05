Though this school year, already been filled with a whirlwind of changes and switching from one learning model to the next, has many educators in the area finding common ground and support from one another.
Despite the challenges with distance learning, three teachers — Billy Palmer at Faribault High School, Jake Jensen with Owatonna Middle School and Northfield High's Andy Richardson — continue to use their passion for teaching to focus on the relationships created with students through support from their districts.
Though not new to teaching or the area, Northfield High School Industrial Arts teacher Andy Richardson has also found new strengths this year. Richardson, a St. Olaf graduate who has been teaching since 2004, taught at an international school in Ghana, West Africa, before coming back to Northfield this fall.
Richardson says he's had a fantastic year, though it's unlike any other year. This is in part due to the leadership modeled from the Northfield School district and how the schools have managed the changes. The leadership from the school, mixed with his students has helped Richardson get off to a great start, despite the challenges.
Since his classes largely focus on technology, Richardson said he has it a little easier than colleagues in other departments — art or auto mechanics for example — since students can still progress in a web-based curriculum. Most of his classes deal with industrial arts in general, while also dipping into the basic principles of design and 3D-design and printing.
Through the challenges with maintaining relationships with students while distance learning, Richardson said it's been fun getting to know the students in a different way. He's also learned how important it is to have strong school leadership, especially while in a pandemic. Over the summer and fall, Richardson said the district did a lot of work to ensure the current distance learning model setup was successful through various meetings with faculty.
As the year moves forward, Richardson strives to continue focusing on the relationships with students and making sure they are OK and doing well, even if they're off site.
A smooth transition
Faribault High School's Special Education teacher Billy Palmer is experiencing his first full year with Faribault schools. He previously served as a paraprofessional at Roosevelt Elementary.
Palmer said his first year of teaching has definitely included some trial and error, but consisted of a smoother transition to full distance learning compared to when he first started teaching earlier this year. When the district made the switch two weeks ago, Palmer said he felt the district was ready.
"With a lot of support from faculty and administration, this year's transition has been much smoother. We were more prepared for distance learning and felt it was coming at some point," added Palmer.
As a new teacher, Palmer said the high school staff in particular have been supportive and always available to answer his questions. He feels the administration and staff at the district have gone above and beyond for both him as a new teacher, and for students.
One challenge Palmer has faced is being able to have that personal connection with students in an online format. In time, he has been able to overcome this challenge as students begin to come out of their shells and become more comfortable in an online setting.
While teaching in the High School Special Education Department, Palmer focuses particularly on reading and writing. He said the class sizes tend to be smaller so students can receive more individualized help. Throughout the year, he's learned to be able to be open to change and take a situation that might not be ideal or familiar with, and try to make the best of that.
Palmer said he and his fellow educators have been able to make some strides with teaching online. He also feels he's more proficient with technology than ever. Moving forward, he intends to focus on building relationships with students and trying to convey his passion and interest in reading and writing, in hopes it will spark their interest too.
"At some point, maybe they'll pick up a book and start reading it and I can convey that love of learning with them and get students excited about learning in general, and how to read and write better," he said.
Staying in a positive mindset
Owatonna Middle School Science teacher Jake Jensen, now in his fourth of teaching, came back to his hometown to teach after spending three years in Sauk Rapids Rice Schools. Though it's been a whole different year, Jensen feels lucky to have new opportunities that help him stay positive, especially since he is teaching in his hometown, something he's always wanted to do.
Jensen feels the challenges this year has presented aren't all that large, but instead little things that add up. For example if the internet connection not working, making sure everyone is looking at the same slide and all the links are shared, ensuring every kit is in the right place and making sure assignment directions are perfectly clear.
Through missing out on in-class time, Jensen has found how much clearer and focused things are in the classroom, where kids are mentally present in classes and everything is better understood. While teaching online, Jensen finds himself repeating things more often and he's often unsure whether content is being retained by students, something that can be combated by building relationships with students.
In his science classes, Jensen teaches life science with biology to seventh graders and earth science, focusing more on geology, space and weather to sixth graders. The classes involve both a lot of labs and interactive work, which was possible to do while learning hybrid, because Jensen could try and make the one day they were in school the best day. He set out to create the ultimate attention-getter to get students hooked on the material, so they could finish the remainder at home. The challenge now, Jensen says, is getting students to do a hands-on activity in distance learning.
He's been also incorporating other tools students can download on their devices to review content with and modifying a Google Slides review game that gives students an opportunity to interact with each other from a distance.
Though he finds he learns to be more patient each year of teaching, that quality is particularly important to keep in mind this year since things may take more time for some students. Jensen said it is still possible to have a good discussion and class participation while meeting students where they are at. He's also learned to become more tech savvy and explore new tools.
"My main focus every year, is that I want students to get to high school and remember how much they love science so when they have the option to take science, they can," said Jensen. "Also to remember how much they love and were interested in the subject. That's the goal every year, for them to leave with that passion."