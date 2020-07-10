Children from area elementary schools knew him as “Farmer Kevin,” the man who visited their class to talk about soybeans, corn and pigs as well as farmers’ impact on the world.
For the past two decades, Kevin Estrem, of Northfield, not only brought his love of agriculture to the classroom but embraced the four “F’s” — faith, family, friends and farming — to make a difference in his community and beyond.
“He had an impact on pretty much everyone he met,” said Derek Estrem, one of Kevin’s sons.
On June 29, at age 60, Kevin died at his Nerstrand home after battling cancer for 13 and a half months. While planning the wake and funeral, his wife Leanne said hearing “Kevin stories” from those whose lives he touched helped her through the pain.
“To think he touched so many lives is amazing,” said Leanne.
Kevin’s agriculture education began about two decades ago at Sibley Elementary School in Northfield, where his son Derek was a student. In fourth-grade, Derek’s teacher asked students if any of their parents wanted to visit the classroom and talk about what they do. Kevin stepped up to the plate, not realizing his talk on farming would be the first of many he gave for over two decades.
One of his signature classroom stories, was when Kevin would tell students about the time he was severely burned as a 15-year-old. The doctors used pig skin for the grafting, so Kevin explained to students that pigs saved his life. In addition, Kevin talked about fire and farm safety and how farmers help people and feed the world. He also opened up the floor to students so they could ask questions. Girl Scouts helped Kevin package treat bags to hand out to the children, and he gave back to that organization.
Kevin’s agriculture education extended to Faribault, Lonsdale, Elko New Market and even the metro area. Through an organization called Priority Pals, Leanne said Kevin landed opportunities to teach about farming to students in New York, Florida and California. Leanne accompanied Kevin on his New York trip, which she called “the best trip ever.” She laughed as she recalled him holding the subway doors open for the group of teachers — something the locals had never seen.
In addition to educating students about farming, Kevin enjoyed working at pork stands for local events like the Rice County Fair and Defeat of Jesse James Days. He would hire 4-H and FFA members to work the stands so they could give the proceeds to their organizations.
In the community, Kevin attended Northfield's Church of St. Dominic, belonged to the Knights of Columbus, served as president and board member of the Rice County and Minnesota Pork Producers, and the Rice/Dakota County Soybean Producers Association. Throughout the years, Kevin won a number of awards, like Farm Family of the Year, as well as recognition on behalf of the Rice County Pork Producers.
Reuben Bode, a retired Minnesota Pork Board member, said Kevin was a mentor to him while serving as chair of the board. As a leader, Bode said Kevin made the two-hour meetings fly by.
“He was very easy to get along with,” said Bode of Estrem. “He would lead the meetings, and there would always be a little humor in there, just to keep people kind of relaxed … he’s just never offended anyone that I’m aware of, and I think that’s a big say already.”
Brad Hennen, who served on the Minnesota Pork Board around the same time as Kevin, added: “At meetings, he always provided input from his experience and his insight into things that would be beneficial to not only our industry but to our customers.”
Over their time on the Pork Board, Hennen said he observed Kevin extend his generosity of time and money to his family, community and the pork industry. He recalls Kevin hosting a community-wide event on his farm to give others a chance to learn about agriculture and share a meal.
“Throughout farming in general, we shared a lot of common interests,” said Hennen. “We both enjoyed farming, enjoyed grilling pork, and I very much think we had a lot of the same interests and values and so forth. So I considered Kevin a good friend.”
'Back in the day'
The son of Willard and Bernice Estrem, Kevin grew up in Nerstrand with five older brothers and one younger sister. Mark, the second oldest, remembers them fishing for bullheads, bailing hay and helping their mom check the chicken eggs. All of them were more interested in farming than sports, he said.
After graduating from Northfield High School in 1977, Kevin attended South Central College in Faribault and began Estrem Trucking. He met Leanne on a blind date in 1981. Although reluctant, Leanne agreed to the date at Red Lobster, which she considered a fancy restaurant "back in the day." After one date, she thought to herself, “I met my future husband.”
“I’m lucky,” said Leanne. “What if I had never said yes on that blind date? It’s just amazing how one man can change your life and make it expand.”
Leanne was right — she and Kevin married May 19, 1984 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Northfield. They lived on Kevin’s family farm and raised their two sons, Derek and Michael.
As a young child, Derek remembers looking forward to weekends when he woke up at 5 a.m. with his dad to do chores. They drank their morning beverages first — hot chocolate for him and coffee for his dad — and then Derek liked pressing the conveyor buttons and hauling grain, among other tasks.
Now a deputy sheriff for Rice County, Derek said his dad encouraged whichever path he took, whether it was farming or going into law enforcement. Kevin showed him how to put others first and abide by the Golden Rule of doing unto others as you want done unto you.
In turn, Derek was instrumental in his dad’s decision to join the Nerstrand First Responders. Kevin already served on the Northfield Rural Fire Board, and Derek encouraged his dad to undergo the same first responder training he had completed.
Kevin continued Estrem trucking until 1986, when he started working at Malt-O-Meal. In 1990, Kevin and his brother David became partners in the family farm. Mark had his own farm but also helped with his brothers’ operation.
“He was very positive and always happy,” said Mark. “He very seldom had a negative thing to say about anybody, which we all try to do and learned from our parents.”