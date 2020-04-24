Although Zoe Fronk held out hope that she and Faribault High School classmates could return to school for the last few weeks of their senior year, Gov. Tim Walz’s press conference Thursday confirmed a different reality. To reduce the spread of coronavirus, Walz ordered Minnesota schools to remain closed the rest of the academic year.
“I was hoping we would end up going back just because the last three months are the most fun your senior year, I’ve been told,” said Fronk. “I thought we could salvage the last few weeks if we had gone back on the fifth (of May).”
What’s hitting Fronk the hardest is the thought of missing out on fun senior spring activities with her friends. Faribault Public Schools had just completed spring break when Walz first announced for the first time, so students last sat in a classroom together in early March. Instead of seeing each other in person every day, students have engaged in distance learning.
“It’s really different and weird because even if we’re not all really close, we’re still used to seeing each other every day,” said Fronk. “This year, having to be our senior year, it’s hard … I’m kind of just hoping this whole thing will pass over before too much of the summer is gone so we can just hang out before we go our own ways.”
Falcons senior Nick Flom knew returning to school was unlikely, given the spread of the pandemic, but that didn’t mean he wanted to stay home.
“I was always hoping to go back,” said Flom. “I really liked high school; I had a good time … I wasn’t in a spring sport, but it’s unfortunate I’m not going to see my classmates as a collective group anymore.”
Flom said even with distance learning being the new norm, he and his friends still keep in touch.
“It’s unfortunate though — I’m a social person,” said Flom. "But I guess that’s the cards we’ve been dealt.”
Instead of thinking about finishing his high school career, Flom instead looks forward all the more to starting college. He hopes the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities, where he plans to study agricultural business, reopens by fall.
Chau Trong, FHS Senior Class president, said she also held out hope that she could return to school, even if she knew on some level it was a false hope. And although she’s disappointed, she thinks Walz’s decision is best for the country as a whole.
“[Coronavirus] was a big surprise not just for us at Faribault High School, but for seniors around the world,” said Trong. “I think we’ll come out of this stronger and think of the world differently than other people do and know not everything goes our way. We’ve fallen down, but it’s just going to make us stronger when we get back up.”
In lieu of her ordinary class president responsibilities, Trong said she’s taken on different opportunities since the coronavirus hit. She manages social media accounts and even co-created one where seniors can submit their plans following high school. Trong has also volunteered by making homemade masks for front-line workers and adding cookies from Bluebird Cakery to school lunches families pick up. She’s thankful for these new experiences but misses seeing not only her classmates but also the school administrators and office workers.
“I think the biggest disappointment is just not being able to prepare for so many losses,” said Trong. “… It’s just a lot of memories we missed out on.”
Prom hasn’t been cancelled officially, but it likely will be if the situation doesn't improve by summer. Other events like senior award ceremonies and the graduation commencement remain up for discussion.
On Friday, seniors picked up their caps and gowns, and 2020 senior class signs in a drive-up setup in the FHS parking lot. Principal Jamie Bente said students also received a survey to vote on the gradation format they like best. The options include walking at Bruce Smith Field, doing a virtual commencement, having a commencement parade or setting up a drive-in movie format.
If there’s one thing Fronk, Flom and Trong agree on, it’s that they all want to walk at graduation.
“I’ve talked to some of my friends over text messages and stuff, and we all agreed that we want to do [graduation] as one big class,” said Fronk. “They’re talking about doing it virtually, and none of us want to do that because we don’t feel like that’s fair to us.”
Flom agreed that walking for graduation is important to him.
“I’ve been there to see a few seniors walk, and it’s always been something I’ve wanted to do,” Flom said. But if walking at graduation isn’t an option, he added, “I suppose I’ll live.”
Trong understands the administration has a hard decision to make when it comes to graduation, and that safety is the biggest priority. But she doesn’t believe a virtual commencement would do justice to the hard work seniors put into their education. Since elementary school, they looked up to the older “cool teens” walking at graduation and tossing their caps in the air.
“It’s not a dream we started yesterday but a dream we started a long time ago,” said Trong. “… It really is really heartbreaking. When we heard it might be a virtual commencement, I felt anger from students; I felt sadness from students. We just really want that one day.”