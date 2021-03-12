For Faribault residents Gordon and Erin Liu, Buckham Memorial Library is a great resource for them to find new books for their daughter Parker, who really enjoys reading.
"It's especially important during COVID-19 to find a place that's safe and accessible so we can begin to build some normalcy for her," said Gordon.
Erin, who recently looked at Parker's library history, said she's checked out close to 300 books in just eight/nine months. Erin said they started bringing Parker to the library in June/July, when she was just three/four months old.
Gordon says they already have a good stack of books at their home and found that it's fairly easy to run out of space to store them. Having a library with lots of new books is something Gordon finds exciting. They've also found that Parker enjoys looking at all the books and waving at other people.
Buckham Memorial Library Director Delane James said the library started browsing appointments last June, following the start of curbside service in May. At that time, patrons could schedule for a half-hour time slot. Last fall, the library expanded services to allow hour-long appointments or to walk-in. In November, the library again had to shut down due to the rise in COVID cases. James said this January, she and her staff were able to go back to what they had offered in June. Starting March 1, patrons don't have to call in ahead of time for appointments, though it's OK if they still want to. A greeter is also located at the entrance of the library to check people in, ask patrons to limit their visit to one hour and make sure they are wearing masks.
In one week, James says the library hosts about 120 browsing appointments. During the shutdown last year, it did 800 pickups a month. James said that the library still does that many, if not more.
"I'm sure over time that will change, but I think it's a nice option for people if they don't have enough time or don't want to come inside," said James. "This service has been incredibly popular."
Lobby pickups, along with its offerings of tax forms and newspapers for patrons to pick up in an outdoor setup, are two things James said the library may continue in the future.
Other things patrons will notice if they haven't been to the library since the pandemic is all of the shields up around staff members' desks, the greeter station, additional signage and floor markings and a definite lack of furniture. The touch screen in the self-checkout area has been converted to a touchless screen, something new created during the pandemic. The library also expanded its online services with a livestreaming service and additional digital magazines in the regional system shared collection. Currently, staff are working to launch computer appointments and hope that service will be available soon.
All of the library's programming has been virtual since March 26. Last year, James said the library hosted 81 live virtual programs and 197 recorded virtual programs. Taking the attendance from those and the number of views received, James said they had about 3,000 more participants in 2020 programming than in 2019, which was a high year for the library. The library programming, James says, has been going extremely well.
Plans are in the works for outdoor pop-up programs in the summer, along with virtual performances in the Great Hall. This fall, James hopes they will be able to reintroduce in-person programming.
"Pre-pandemic, we were the community gathering place, so we've missed seeing a lot of people," said James. "We're excited to, hopefully soon, get back to what our new normal is going to be … every single thing has changed, and it's probably more than once, but it's definitely worth it to provide those services to folks in the safest way possible."
In addition to virtual programming, other in-person programming opportunities have been replaced with creating craft/sewing kits for patrons to pick up in the lobby and vlogs about about printing a large 3D project for a patron. The library offers 3D printing services to patrons and in previous years, has hosted various classes on 3D printing. Based on guidance from the federal level, all books deposited in the outdoor return are quarantined for 72 hours before they are put back on the shelf. This also means that indoor book returns are closed.