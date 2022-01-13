...HEAVY SNOW LIKELY TO FALL ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
.Moderate to heavy snow is expected in Western Minnesota, with
the area of highest confidence of exceeding 6 inches of snow along
and west of a line from Stevens and Pope Counties down through
western Freeborn County, with half to one inch per hour snowfall
rates expected. The highest overall totals are expected along the
Buffalo Ridge in southwestern Minnesota, where amounts could
locally exceed 10 inches. There will be a sharp gradient of
lowering snowfall totals as you head into eastern Minnesota and
western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect east of
the watch area to the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Faribault middle school and high school to return to distance learning. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
In a message sent out by the school district to parents, Faribault Public Schools announced that both the middle school and high school will be transitioning back to distance learning, at least for the time being.
The message stated that more than 15% of staff have had to stay home due to COVID-19 or other illnesses since Jan. 3, the first day back after winter break.
Due to staff shortages, caused by COVID and other factors, Faribault Middle School will be switching to online classes Jan. 14, and Faribault High School will be doing the same Jan. 19. During this time, extracurricular events will still be held in person.
Both schools are expected to return to regular, in-person learning Jan. 24.
The district is hopeful that the week of distance learning provides enough time for students and faculty to avoid the current wave of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Superintendent Todd Sesker said that the district will reassess this date if the need arises.
The district is actively searching for substitute teachers to fill the roles of teachers that cannot be there. They are taking steps to incentivize subs to come in, including offering up to $200/day (roughly $60/day more than their previous rate) and $18 per hour for substitute paraprofessionals.
The message from the district also stated that the staff shortage “has made it a challenge to provide quality instruction and adequate supervision within our school." It is because of this that the schools will be going back to the online learning model.
This way, students and teachers can learn and teach without worrying about contracting COVID. Leaders also hope that the time in distance learning will be long enough for anyone out with COVID to return to in-person instruction, and if they cannot for any reason, they hope to have subs ready to fill those roles in the interim.
Over the summer, FPS faculty received further training and workshops on distance learning, in order to become better prepared in case they had to resort back to online schooling. While the district would prefer to continue to hold classes in person, they are viewing the issue as a matter of student and faculty safety and, as said by Sesker, are “prepared to switch.”