Empty classroom

Faribault middle school and high school to return to distance learning. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

In a message sent out by the school district to parents, Faribault Public Schools announced that both the middle school and high school will be transitioning back to distance learning, at least for the time being.

The message stated that more than 15% of staff have had to stay home due to COVID-19 or other illnesses since Jan. 3, the first day back after winter break.

Due to staff shortages, caused by COVID and other factors, Faribault Middle School will be switching to online classes Jan. 14, and Faribault High School will be doing the same Jan. 19. During this time, extracurricular events will still be held in person.

Both schools are expected to return to regular, in-person learning Jan. 24.

The district is hopeful that the week of distance learning provides enough time for students and faculty to avoid the current wave of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Superintendent Todd Sesker said that the district will reassess this date if the need arises.

The district is actively searching for substitute teachers to fill the roles of teachers that cannot be there. They are taking steps to incentivize subs to come in, including offering up to $200/day (roughly $60/day more than their previous rate) and $18 per hour for substitute paraprofessionals. 

The message from the district also stated that the staff shortage “has made it a challenge to provide quality instruction and adequate supervision within our school." It is because of this that the schools will be going back to the online learning model.

This way, students and teachers can learn and teach without worrying about contracting COVID. Leaders also hope that the time in distance learning will be long enough for anyone out with COVID to return to in-person instruction, and if they cannot for any reason, they hope to have subs ready to fill those roles in the interim. 

Over the summer, FPS faculty received further training and workshops on distance learning, in order to become better prepared in case they had to resort back to online schooling. While the district would prefer to continue to hold classes in person, they are viewing the issue as a matter of student and faculty safety and, as said by Sesker, are “prepared to switch.”

Reach reporter Spencer Beissel at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments