U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn announced Wednesday that he is being treated for cancer.
Hagedorn, who represents Minnesota’s 1st District, said he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in February 2019 and has received care and immunotherapy at Rochester’s Mayo Clinic this past year.
“Exactly two months after marrying my wife, Jennifer, and just six weeks into my job as the 1st District’s Congressman, I was given unexpected and rather shocking news. Just like millions of other Americans, I was told by my doctor: you have cancer. After prayers and long talks with those closest to me, I was determined to fight it like hell,” Hagedorn said.
“Today, one year later, I am happy to say I feel great and continue to perform my job in Congress unimpeded. I have not missed even a single vote due to illness. This disease has not and will not deter me. I will keep fighting cancer and fighting for America and the people of southern Minnesota,” he continued.
Hagedorn said the cancer was detected accidentally, and before exhibiting any symptoms, during a routine physical examination.
“I am fortunate to be a patient of the Mayo Clinic, the pre-eminent institution of medicine in the world. My physicians, nurses and technicians are incredibly caring and competent people. I am also grateful for the regimen of immunotherapy, recently approved by the FDA as a treatment for kidney cancer. Guided by the good Lord’s healing hands, the treatments are helping my body’s immune system identify and kill the cancer cells,” Hagedorn said.
Hagedorn made clear that dealing with the disease has not changed his convictions or drive to keep representing southern Minnesota. “I’ve been able to do my job, make hundreds of stops across the 1st District, hold 18 town hall meetings, and make 39 round trips to and from Washington, D.C., to perform my legislative duties. I am a candidate for re-election in 2020,” he said.
“Hopefully my situation will help others realize that, in today’s world of medical innovation, it is possible for folks fighting serious illness to live virtually normal lives, continue working their jobs and maintain hope for a bright future.
“Thanks to Jennifer, my family, friends, staff and others for their love, prayers, support and encouragement. Special thanks to my physician, Dr. Lance C. Pagliaro, and the dedicated team at the Mayo Clinic for their concern and world-class care,” Hagedorn concluded.
Dr. Lance C. Pagliaro, oncology specialist at the Mayo Clinic, issued the following statement about Hagedorn’s condition and progress:
“I am pleased to report that Mr. Hagedorn has responded well to immunotherapy, which has been key to his recovery. He is doing well.”
Hagedorn was elected in 2018 to represent Minnesota’s First District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Hagedorn serves on the House Committees on Agriculture and Small Business.