A collection of historic artifacts recently uncovered in one of Faribault’s most iconic buildings will have a new place to reside thanks to a collaborative effort between the current owners of the Farmer Seed and Nursery property and the Rice County Historical Society (RCHS). A landmark on the westside of Faribault’s downtown since the 1890s, the building ceased operations as Farmer Seed and Nursery in 2018 after being part of the area’s business community since 1899.
The owners of Farmer Seed and Nursery started the process of migrating some of the building’s artifacts to the RCHS when it closed area operations in 2018, and the current owners KK&G properties allowed the process to continue this year as they prepare to proceed with renovations to the property. “The original owners let us in to help preserve the history of Farmer Seed and Nursery,” said RCHS President Brian Schmidt, who helped lead a group of volunteers in the recovery of the facility’s relics. “They let four of us into the building during their last week of operation in 2018. They were very cordial about letting us remove things for the museum and help preserve the history of the company. “Then Matt (Leister) made contact with Nicole (El-Sawaf) and the new owners, and explained to them why we wanted to get back into the building to get the last things we could find in order to gain a greater understanding of the history of Farmer Seed and Nursery. We were really excited that the new owners allowed us to go in there to collect these items before they started to tear down the buildings.”
A group of volunteers from the RCHS that included Schmidt, Leister and Gary Meier (a member of the RCHS Collections Committee) were the driving force behind the most recent treasure hunt for artifacts in the historic building complex at 818 Fourth Street NW in Faribault. The group helped gather the new additions to the museum’s collection and also collected items that were offered to the public during a recent sale that generated funds donated to the RCHS. “At the Rice County Historical Society, we don’t collect things, we collect stories about the community and our histories that are told through those objects,” RCHS Executive Director Susan Garwood said. “The collection of items that were found really helped fill out the story about the people who made Farmer Seed and Nursery a success for so many years here in Faribault.” In the most recent search of the buildings, a variety of items were recovered that are now part of the RCHS collection and will be added to the museum’s Farmer Seed and Nursery display.
Located in the Harvest and Heritage Hall at the museum, the Farmer Seed and Nursery display’s creation was led by RCHS Board Member and volunteer Marie Tuma, who helped process the collection of items and was the lead volunteer in the installation of the exhibit. The new items will be rotated into the exhibit during the upcoming months. Schmidt listed some of the more significant items discovered recently on the Farmer Seed and Nursery property. “One of the things we found of interest was an original seed rack display,” Schmidt said. “They would send these seed rack displays to the satellite stores around Faribault. It was a two-piece rack that folded into itself, so you could open it up and it turned into a seed rack display. The one we found had the original Farmer Seed and Nursery sticker on the top and was something we had never seen before.”
The search crew also uncovered a variety of photos, documents and publications related to the company including an audit booklet titled Farmer Seed and Nursery Company Adjusting and Closing Journal Entries from June 30, 1912 along with one of the company’s 1901 seed catalogs printed in German - most likely to serve German-American farmers in the upper midwest. The hunters also collected many miscellaneous small items such as seed scoops, paring knives and pencils bearing the company logo or word mark. A popular place to purchase Christmas trees over the years, the search crew also obtained one of the Farmer Seed and Nursery artificial Christmas trees in its original packing that will be added to the RCHS collection.
A peculiar addition to the museum came from the wall of a bathroom on the third floor of the production area where they packed seeds. Employees began the habit of writing and etching their names into the wooden walls around the bathroom. “There must have been 25-30 names on the wall and the new owner gave us permission to go ahead and remove those planks on the walls. We will then put those planks back together and then we are going to frame them and it can go on a wall in the museum. It was really cool to see all the names on the wall from about 1935 to 1947.” Another rare find was the last half of a large advertising sign that was first discovered in 2018. “There was a large advertisement sign that had been sitting int he Farmer Seed and Nursery back room since 2018,” Schmid said. “No one ever took it because there was only half the sign. When we were moving things around in the building this year, behind this fanning mill there were a bunch of doors. We started moving the doors and the last two pieces of wood were the last two pieces of that original big advertisement sign.” Schmidt added, “The sign was a professionally hand-painted sign that said ‘STOP, BUY DIRECT FROM GROWERS, SAVE MONEY, MASTER HYBRIDS.’ So now we have all the pieces to that big sign and we will hang that on the wall at the Rice County Historical Society.”
As the crew embarked on the process of recovering items, they were told of potential metal signs that had been repurposed over the years to cover gaps in the floor or holes in the walls. The tip proved to be a good one for the RCHS. “While we were going from floor to floor, in between two of the buildings there was a threshold and on the floor there was a big piece of metal,” Schmidt said. “So, we pulled half the nails off of it and lifted this sign up…and on the bottom of it was this original heavy gauge metal Farmer Seed and Nursery sign from the 1940s that said Experimental Grounds - Farmer Seed and Nursery Company - Faribault, Minnesota. “The sign might have been hanging on the road advertising the experimental grounds for the Farmer Seed and Nursery. We don’t know where this sign was hanging around Faribault, so if anyone knows they should contact the RCHS. It was definitely one of the highlights of this whole treasure hunt.”
The many photos recovered from the searches in the buildings also have played a keep role in helping the RCHS tell the Farmer Seed and Nursery story. “It has been important that we don’t just have the artifact but also the photograph of a person working on those machines,” Garwood said. “We have been able to get some stories about how these packing machines worked in the peak of the season when they would be running all day long. Until we found the photos and talk to some of these people, we didn’t fully understand the whole story. “We had a very generous collection of documents and other things that were donated back in 2018 when the building was initially closed down, and we are also really grateful to the new owners who have us a chance to go through the building one more time and make sure anything left of historic significance was able to be added to our collection. They (the new owners) were very generous in that they let us go through the space first and we appreciate that.” Garwood noted, “What is so neat to think about, is that these are pieces of our past and our community’s history. To be able to save them is really an honor.”
Part of the success in this most recent treasure hunt by the RCHS can be credited to the many volunteers that help each year with the organization. Schmidt praised the work of both of his co-volunteers Meier and Leister throughout the project. “Every time I go on one of these hunts, I bring Gary (Meier) with me. He is absolutely an asset to us at the museum and is a strong volunteer for us. Matt (Leister) also got us in touch with Nicole (El-Sawaf) from KK&G, and she gave us full access to the building. “This has been the biggest project I have been involved with at the RCHS. With just three of us, it has been a challenge but at the same time is has been exciting.”
Garwood also acknowledged the work of the many volunteers who help the RCHS bring history to life for the residents of the community. “We wouldn’t survive without our volunteers. We have 1.6 FTE staff and with that small of staff we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without volunteers,” Garwood said. “In 2021, we had more than 7,500 hours or volunteer time that was donated and that is like adding four more staff people. “Many of these volunteers have been with us for a long time and know the collection well. Over time, as part of our onboarding and training of volunteers, they have learned the importance of museum ethics and protocol, the importance of collections care and identifying artifacts that are going to be significant to the collection and that sort of thing. They serve on our collections committee and they know the kind of questions we would ask before saying yes to an artifact.” Garwood thanked the trio of Leister, Meier and Schmidt for their efforts in the recovery of items from Farmer Seed and Nursery. "They spent 100s of hours going through the facility in great detail and we are grateful for that,” Garwood said.