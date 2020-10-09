As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on into a seventh month, local houses of worship have learned to serve their communities with rising needs, attendance limits and declining plate attendance.
Even as the most draconian restrictions have slowly been lifted, local churches have continued to see limited capacity due to social distancing requirements. Long-established plans and programming have had to be canceled.
For many churches throughout the region, serving their congregants and fulfilling their mission even before the pandemic was a challenge. According to the 2018-19 National Congregations Study, about one-third of all congregations reported having no savings.
Along with plate offerings, attendance has been on the decline. According to the Rev. John Weisberger of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna, attendance remains at 40-50 worshipers per Sunday, even though the church could accommodate north of 100.
To ensure that an attendance spike doesn’t lead to an unsafe number of worshippers Our Savior’s has implemented an “advance registration” system for worship. Like many area congregations, it’s eschewed congregational singing and response to further minimize risk.
On the other hand, the church’s move towards digitalization has paid some dividends and drawn in some less frequent worshippers. Weisberger noted that around 40-50 computers are usually tuned into the worship service online.
“People who wouldn’t usually come to worship are tuning in online,” he said.
Should Steele County see a spike in infections, Weisberger said that the church’s cautious moves towards opening up could easily be reversed. He noted that the Church Council includes members from medical backgrounds who are deeply concerned by the virus.
“People say we need to trust God, and yes we trust God,” he said. “But we also need to be wise about our choices.”
At Faribault’s Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, worshippers have returned to singing and congregational prayer. Pastor Greg Ciesluk said that the church could accommodate about 70 people for a service but has never had that many.
Along with the restoration of the worship service has come a robust commitment to social distancing and masks. The church also broadcasts its services on YouTube and is working to reach outside of the church walls in other ways too.
Even as the weather gets colder, Ciesluk said that outdoor gatherings are likely to be part of the church’s outreach efforts. Already some small gatherings have been held and Ciesluk said that congregants plan on meeting to brainstorm further ways to serve the community.
“We’re trying to use some creativity in ways we can grow in our faith in God and in our care for each other,” he said.
Ciesluk and Fourth Avenue Methodist played a key role in organizing the Faribault Prays event at the end of last month. Christians from more than 15 churches walked the streets of Faribault for a 24-hour period before meeting at Central Park for a worship service.
Previous editions of Faribault Prays were held in 2018 and 2019, attracting large multilingual, multi-cultural and multi-denominational crowds. Yet amid the pandemic and social unrest, Ciesluk noted the event’s success was particularly remarkable, its format well fit to the times.
In Northfield, high school members of the Church of St. Dominic had planned to embark on a mission trip to the Blackfoot Reservation in Montana. Instead, the pandemic pushed their sights a bit closer to home.
Rick Nelson, the church’s outreach coordinator, said the church’s high schoolers still hope to make their mission trip happen in 2021. In the meantime, they’ve taken on service projects on their own campus.
Nelson has been tasked with coordinating its COVID-19 strategy. Similar to Our Savior’s, congregational singing is out, and rigorous disinfecting procedures have been implemented. Ushers have been instructed to help worshippers maintain social distancing procedures.
To help weather the decline in plate contributions, the church has set up a direct deposit system. A dropbox is still available in the church hall for those who still want to give in person. Together those have enabled the church to provide unprecedented support to match the need.
Thanks to parishioner contributions, the church has set up a loan program to help those who may be in dire straits cover food or housing costs. That money can be paid back when the parishioner can, if they can, at zero interest.
Neighborhood captains have also been assigned to check in on church members who live in the area. Sometimes, those captains may help those in higher-risk categories to do basic errands, like running to the grocery store.
Ciesluk said he and his church members are also working hard to support those in need. In particular, he said that many older congregants feel trapped at home and lonely, but also terrified given the heightened risk COVID-19 poses to older people.
To help support them, Ciesluk said he sometimes brings them meals from the Community Cafe run by the Episcopal Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior. Other times, it’s as simple as checking up on them to make sure they remain in a healthy state mentally.
“A lot of us are doing things like that,” he said.
At Our Savior’s, the church’s food program has not only been maintained but has grown. Now, 20 families are served each week, receiving enough food for a full weekend of meals, including nutritious staples like fresh fruit, canned vegetables, eggs, milk and cheese.
Working with the school system, Our Savior’s has identified families in need and provided them with enough food not just for the children but the entire family. The church has also expanded its assistance for families facing eviction or other emergencies.
Yet for many families, Weisberger said this year has been even harder on the mind than the wallet. He said he has seen a sharp rise in people feeling anxious, whether it’s over the pandemic, social unrest or the upcoming high-stakes election.
“There’s been a lot more people in need of counseling,” he said. “They’re having a harder time being at peace.”