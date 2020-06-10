Equity has become an ongoing discussion at Faribault Public Schools, where a 40% population of English Learner students means one size does not fit all.
While students and families navigated distance learning the final months of the academic year, issues of inequity became more apparent than ever. To prevent some of those issues from recurring, should distance learning resume in the future, district multilingual and equity coordinator Sam Ouk developed a plan.
Ouk presented his findings to the School Board during Monday’s virtual meeting along with a plan of action. Topics he explored included technology for students, communication, teaching and learning, and grading practices.
“What the equity team had discussed is that we as a district here, we need to set goals for ourselves, and we need to be able to hold each other accountable,” said Ouk. “... We can open up good programs and good practices in the classroom, but we need to support equity and best practices for all students. We need to take equity seriously and provide proper resources to the equity teams.”
Families’ access to technological devices was one issue that came up during distance learning. Even if families owned devices, some larger families with children in different grade levels needed to share computers and tablets. Ouk said this often resulted in younger children, primarily those with no internet access, connecting less frequently with their teachers. The equity team is pushing for one-to-one devices at each grade level, said Ouk, meaning each student will have their own device.
For parents to hear they needed internet access for their children’s education, often while dealing with job loss during the pandemic, was hard on families, said Ouk. According to his research, 141 families in the district did not have WiFi access at the beginning of distance learning. But after reaching out to internet and mobile phone service providers, the district was able to help families get free internet trials. Over 70 families also received hot spots, allowing them to connect to the internet.
Inequity in technology also applied to parents’ knowledge of some of the online learning tools and platforms. Ouk explained that many parents never learned how to use platforms the district relies on like Seesaw until distance learning, and they couldn’t do so without having the required technology.
“We’ve created such a beautiful world digitally right now, and we forget so many people don’t even have access to it,” said Ouk.
With technology as a huge barrier for a number of families, Ouk suggested that instead of pulling back access to devices over the summer, the district provide training to parents in preparation for the fall. This way, their struggles from spring shouldn’t be repeated.
Communication also presented challenges for families. For students of color and English Learner students working with multiple teachers, it became a struggle for them to prioritize who to respond to first and which needs to meet when, said Ouk. He proposed the district invest time in developing a more efficient way of communicating to address these concerns.
What worked well during distance learning, said Ouk, was moving cultural liaisons to a centralized practice. By sharing their calendars with Ouk, cultural liaisons became less overwhelmed weren't overbooked with appointments. Coordinating specific office hours also came in handy for students who needed EL and/or reading support.
From a teaching and learning perspective, Ouk encouraged teachers to view themselves as learning facilitators and shift their focus away from assigned daily tasks. Students need to learn to pace themselves, he said, and many need time to help around the house in addition to school work. Ouk also pointed out that students with technological access have the ability to find answers to assignments by simply opening their phones, so teachers need to keep building relationships with their students and provide them with engaging information.
Ouk said, “Some students will end up at different spots as well,” and that makes differentiation of substance important. Instead of sticking to a pen and paper test given at the end of each unit, he encouraged teachers to explore other avenues. Even projects don’t need to be limited to “one way.” For example, if a student is assigned a history project, he suggested they be allowed to research topics beyond U.S. history. In future situations of distance learning, he said “our grading needs to be on the mastery of skills and not just assignment based.”
A call for change
Following his presentation, Ouk shared his perspective on what the district can do to become more equitable. He called the district out for sometimes getting caught up in the talking and planning stages without knowing how to move forward. He offered to step up and do whatever it takes for the district to keep working toward more equitable practices.
Ouk also reasoned that change doesn’t need to be expensive. It doesn’t take money to change a culture, he said, but a shift in perspective. That means teachers being viewed as learning facilitators and leaders being responsible for providing clearer directives to staff.
Board member Jason Engbrecht asked Ouk to speak to the challenges of hiring diverse staff in the schools. He shared his sentiment that his own daughter, who is black, may graduate high school before ever having a teacher who looks like her.
Ouk responded that the lack of diverse staff at Faribault Public Schools has bothered him a lot. If there are opportunities to hire diverse staff, he said the district doesn’t “jump on it fast enough.” Another conflict is that older refugees with experience still may not have a teaching license. He encouraged the district to hire people of color whenever possible.
“Another piece I see in our district here, when we hire for diversity, we tend to marginalize the people we hire,” said Ouk. It seems OK to hire a Somali liaison, but then they only work with Somali students and parents. No other students see them as role models. We have to look at all those areas and see where we can diversify.”
Board member Jerry Robicheau pointed out that “hiring persons of color is just the first step” and referenced a previous student of his who wrote a dissertation on why persons of color leave the teaching profession. What the student discovered, he said, is that teachers of color need to know there’s a support system for them, and they are not there to represent a whole population but simply represent themselves.
Superintendent Todd Sesker also shared that the district applied for a grant to allow students to explore the education field, and students of color will be the primary recruits. The work will be done in partnership with Minnesota State University, Mankato to eliminate barriers for students of color to get into education programs.