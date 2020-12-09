The Rice County Board of Commissioners have expressed interest in a piece of property that could enlarge the county fairgrounds, though not by much.
The parcel, at 1900 Second Ave. NW, Faribault, sits on .29 acres directly to the north of the Rice County Historical Society. Following a closed session Tuesday to discuss a potential purchase, the board voted to have County Attorney John Fossum negotiate for the property.
It’s far from a done deal, said Board Chair Dave Miller, who also sits on the Historical Society Board and is immediate past president of the Fair Board.
While Miller said it would be nice to get control of the property, he conceded “it might not be a good fit.”
The parcel, which includes a 1,330-square foot home built in 1920, has an estimated market value of $136,800, according to Rice County tax records. But while the house appears to be in good condition and there’s no immediate need for the land, part of the property’s driveway lies on county property and empties into the Historical Society parking lot. By purchasing the lot, the county would alleviate that issue.
The fairgrounds, at almost 36 acres, is bordered to the north by 20th Street, to the south and west by Faribault’s North Alexander park and to the east by a row of eight residential properties.
“We should at least think about it and look at it,” Miller said following Tuesday’s board meeting.
“We’ll see how it plays out and see if we can make it work,” he said. “If not, that’s how it goes.”
The Second Street property isn’t the only one the county’s looking to buy. In October, the board also asked Fossum to begin negotiations for a .04-acre parcel at First Ave. NW. If acquired by the county, that land, would likely become part of a jail expansion. The county, now studying its jail facility needs, has been put on notice by the Minnesota Department of Corrections over what it says is inadequate space for inmate programming.
Without an expansion, the county wouldn’t be able to hold inmates for longer than 90 days, something Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn said could cost the county more than $500,000 annually.