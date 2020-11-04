Morristown voters re-elected an incumbent councilor and added two new members to the City Council Tuesday, completing an entire turnover of local city government since 2018.
In the race for two four-year terms on the council, it was Linda Murphy, a surgical tech at River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter and first-time City Council candidate who came in first.
Murphy has lived in Morristown for some time but said that with her kids a bit older, she felt ready to make the leap to city leadership. She said that while the council has done some good work, there’s plenty more to be done in the coming years
“I appreciate the votes from our city,” she said. “Now we’ve got to move forward with the expectations of the town.”
Coming in second was Jake Golombeski, who was appointed to the council last year after former Councilor Seth Prescher resigned early in his term. The remainder of Golombeski’s seat was up for election, but he opted to run for the full term and narrowly succeeded.
Golombeski, who could not be reached for comment on election night, is a dairy farmer who’s lived in the Morristown area most of his life and said that he’s always wanted to serve the people. He highlighted the importance of continuing to improve the city’s infrastructure.
For the special election caused by Prescher’s departure, Ralph Barney beat out two challengers to secure the win. Now retired, Barney decided to throw his own hat in the ring after years of working on political campaigns.
Another first-time candidate, Barney promised to bring a fresh perspective to the council while supporting street improvements and doing what he can to support local veterans. He expressed gratitude to the voters of Morristown for their support.
“I look forward to working for the city and working for the citizens of Morristown,” he said. “I’m very humbled by this opportunity.”