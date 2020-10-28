Trinity Lutheran members knew 2020 would be a big year for the Faribault church, as it celebrated its 150th anniversary Jan. 1.
But just a couple months later, 2020 came to signify more than a major anniversary. Karen Fuchs-Archambault, Trinity Lutheran choir director, said even though COVID-19 is the worst pandemic she’s lived through, the church “hasn’t skipped a beat.” If anything, the church’s technological advantages have broadened its outreach more than ever before.
“God has given us the tools we need to keep reaching people,” Fuchs-Archambault said. “Wherever the internet goes, we can go now.”
In January, Fuchs-Archambault recognized the church’s broadcasting system as its biggest expansion since its 125th anniversary in 1995. Todd Voge, a member of the Trinity Lutheran Radio Club, who records the livestreamed services, has broadcast material for years. But with many congregants staying at home this year, the number of online viewers has doubled.
The church has averaged 691 views for the 8 a.m. service per week and 392 viewers for the 10:30 a.m. service per week throughout the pandemic. According to Fuchs-Archambault, that’s many more than the number of in-person attendants at a regular church service.
Nancy Simonson, family life coordinator and organist for Trinity Lutheran, said the church didn’t miss a single Sunday of services thanks to the Radio Club. Sunday School and Vacation Bible School also continued thanks to the livestreaming system. In July, the church’s new associate pastor, the Rev. Tyler Werner, had his installation livestreamed with a limited group able to attend in person.
“We’re just so blessed we’re able to have this wonderful technology,” Simonson said. “It’s been easy to transition to go into the livestream.”
Over the summer, children accessed pre-recorded Vacation Bible School lessons online and watched the pastors act out stories using a green screen that allowed the production to superimpose visual effects onto the background. Simonson said VBS attracted an average of 760 viewers, and one day the count reached over 1,000. To engage children in hands-on activities, the VBS leaders delivered crafts to families in person.
Trinity Lutheran also needed to make adjustments to its annual Fall Festival due to health and safety regulations. Following a superhero theme, pastors used the green screen again to act out three stories of biblical heroes, which 180 families viewed online. They also hosted a superhero-themed obstacle course for children.
“We never dreamt of producing Bible lessons through the livestream, and now we’re reaching more people than before,” Fuchs-Archambault said. “... What started as a challenge has turned into a blessing for us.”
To conclude its 150-year celebration, Trinity Lutheran has one more event weekend planne. During services 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 and 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, Rev. Lucas Woodford, Minnesota South District president for Trinity Lutheran, will be the guest speaker. James Streufert, who was the director of music for FLS for about a decade, will give an organ performance before and after services. Streufert helped Trinity Lutheran install its organ and periodically returns to the church for tunings.
Following last Nov. 8 service, members of Trinity Lutheran and the greater community may pick up free take-out meals at 11:30 a.m. from the church. Guests will enter the west parking lot, circle around the west gym doors, remain in their vehicles to pick up their meals and take the north exit out of the west parking lot. Volunteers will prepare 400 meals of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, beans and dessert, serving until they're gone.
Amid its year-long celebration of 150 years as a congregation, the Trinity Lutheran Church building at 530 Fourth St. NW celebrated its 30th anniversary in May. Located next to Faribault Lutheran School, the church was built without entrance steps, which had presented a barrier for elderly congregants at the previous church building.
“This church building is just brick and mortar until what we do inside becomes meaningful,” Fuchs-Archambault said. “So many volunteers built this church. It’s people on the inside being disciples of Christ.”