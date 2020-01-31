Genova Products, a Michigan-based manufacturer of vinyl construction products, has given notice to roughly 50 employees at its Faribault plant that it intends to close permanently.
On Friday, Genova filed a formal notice with the state of Kentucky that it intends to permanently close its plant in Paducah, as required under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988. Eric Lightner, a spokesperson for Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development, said that it hasn’t yet received a similar notification, but that a partner agency had forwarded to DEED a layoff notice sent to Genova employees.
Lightner strongly encouraged laid-off Genova workers to visit Faribault's CareerForce Center, at 201 Lyndale Avenue. At CareerForce, former Genova employees can get help applying for unemployment benefits and job retraining programs, and find job openings.
The layoff notice is dated Jan. 21, although DEED didn’t get a copy of it until a week later. It confirms Genova’s intentions to permanently close the plant and states that formal employee layoffs will begin on Jan. 28 and be complete by Feb. 10.
Genova formerly employed around 570 workers in its six plants across the U.S. In addition to Faribault’s plant and its headquarters in Davison, Michigan, Genova plants were also located in Rensselaer, Indiana; Ft. Wayne, Indiana; Paducah, Kentucky, and Sparks, Nevada.
Genova halted production in mid-November, citing a raw material shortage. At the time, the company said that it expected employees would be able to return to work by the first week of December.
Days before employees expected to return to work, the company announced that furloughs would continue “indefinitely,” and a sign was posted outside the company's Faribault facility stating “Plant is closed until further notice.”
In a press release to Paducah, Kentucky, news outlets, company officials blamed the layoffs on a shortage of raw material that lasted longer than anticipated. Throughout the process, company officials have failed to respond to requests seeking additional comment from news outlets and employees across the nation.
Under the WARN Act, most businesses employing at least 100 people are required to give at least 60 days notice before announcing mass layoffs or plant closings. According to reporting from WPSD, an eastern Kentucky news station, some employees believe the company failed to abide by the act and plan to sue.
Genova’s Director of Operations Joseph Pusatari directly addressed the allegation in a public statement released to Paducah area news outlets on Jan. 21. Pusateri claimed that the company qualified as a “Faltering Company," one of three exempted categories under the act. Under the “Faltering Company” exception, a company facing an imminent plant closing has the right to withhold notice from employees while it seeks new capital or business to stay afloat, in order to avoid scaring off potential investors.
Pusateri said that Genova’s bank abruptly cut off its financing, leaving it unable to afford raw materials. According to a copy of the letter released by WPSD, Genova’s funding was cut off after its bank notified the company that it was in default of its loan covenant.
Pusateri said that the company made efforts to secure other financing, but was consistently thwarted. He pointedly blamed the company’s employees for publicizing the situation, saying it scared off customers and suppliers.
“We believed we secured the funding on many occasions, only to have the deal sour for one reason or another at the last minute,” he said. “Some of our efforts were hurt by our internal challenges being so well publicized in the news and social media.”
In one glimmer of hope, Pusateri claimed that Genova has reached preliminary agreements with a potential buyer, pending approval of financing. The plastics company has been on the market since last year, according to WPSD.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that he is saddened by the loss of the plant, which marks a rare blemish in what has been a strong run of economic growth for the city. Johnson added that he hopes that the company will honor employee benefit packages.
“We hope that our Genova employees are able to find employment in Faribault,” Johnson said. “I’m happy that we have an economy right now that locally we should be able to absorb that entire workforce.”
With more than 50 years of experience manufacturing vinyl products, Genova Products was one of the largest and most established companies in the industry. Starting with vinyl plumbing, the company expanded to manufacturing vinyl gutters, fencing, railing and deck flooring.
Built in 1973, Genova’s Faribault plant was located at 500 12th St. NW, next to Jennie-O-Turkey Store and across from the Cannon River. Genova registered in Minnesota as a foreign company in 1987.