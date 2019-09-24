Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst has urged the city to consider increasing the Fire Department’s personnel amid rising demand for the department’s services.
Dienst said that since the last time the department staffing structure was significantly modified, he’s seen a 370% increase in calls. Now, fire department staff find themselves receiving a second or third call when they are already out on a call several times a week.
Dienst said that call overload can significantly impact response times, which can be critical in an emergency situation. He’s asked the City Council to consider adding staff to help the Fire Department meet the city’s growing needs.
The increased strain on the department has primarily been driven by an increase in medical emergencies as baby boomers work their way into their golden years. As boomers continue to age, demand for the fire department’s emergency medical assistance services will continue to grow.
Combined with Faribault’s significant aspirations for population growth, it is likely that demand will continue to increase substantially. In the Community Vision 2040 document approved by the council in 2015, a needs assessment study and a potential staffing increase at the Fire Department is identified as a key short-term need.
The council is unlikely to provide the funds necessary for a staffing increase this year. Despite a strong economy, a significant increase in the city’s state aid and a more modest increase in health insurance costs for city employees than in years past, rising personnel costs and the potential loss of cable TV franchise fees mean that the council would need to raise the levy by more than 8% just to maintain a roughly status quo budget.
Although some councilors, such as Royal Ross, have said they’d like to fulfill the Fire Department’s request, Councilors have also made it clear that they aren’t comfortable with even the projected levy increase that would be necessary to fund a status quo budget. Meeting the department’s request would require an even higher levy increase or more significant spending cuts.
Most of the city’s expenses are personnel costs that have been locked in by agreements with public employee unions. City Administrator Tim Murray said he’d work with each department to search for potential cuts and efficiencies, but warned the council that opportunities for cuts are limited.
Murray is arguing for a largely status quo budget this year and said that more analysis should be done to figure out the best way to ensure that the Fire Department is able to provide Faribault residents with the emergency services they need.
“We have a responsibility to look at any and all options,” Murray said. “We need to be responsible stewards of public money.”