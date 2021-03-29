The Faribault Woolen Mill Company's newest location, on Excelsior's historic Miller Block, opened March 16.
The new store is the fourth for the Woolen Mill Co., which opened in Faribault in 1865 and is the oldest manufacturing company in Minnesota. It joins locations Minneapolis, Faribault and Chicago. Company leaders hope to open locations in Duluth and Rochester or Stillwater as well as major metropolitan areas across the country, but first want to stabilize and solidify the business in its home state.
The company once sold 30% of the blankets in the United States. But by 2009, the company was floundering and closed it doors. Two years later, businessman Paul Mooty purchased and reopened the mill, which sits along the Cannon River. In early 2020, the Woolen Mill merged with Twin Cities startup CircleRock. CircleRock's founder, CEO Paul Grangaard serves as chairman and CEO of the combined company. Mooty serves as vice chairman of its board.
Direct to consumer
The same forces the kept the mill from being successful in 2009 are still at work, Grangaard said. A big challenge has been the internet and online shopping. The COVID-19 pandemic has also created new obstacles with people at home and not out spending the way they have in the past, he said.
For the business to survive, the company needs to have a direct relationship with the customer, Grangaard said.
Though the Woolen Mill Co. is paying rent and for staff, he says selling direct to the consumer is more profitable. It's also pivoted to e-commerce. Last year, the company’s online business doubled and this year it’s already up another 100%, he said.
Woolen Mill Co. officials chose Excelsior for its newest location because of its beauty.
“The outdoor Minnesota life is what we’re about and Excelsior is so quintessentially outdoor Minnesota,” Grangaard said.
Due to COVID-19, there is a renewed interest in home decorating and socializing outdoors. There’s nothing better than throwing a blanket to stay warm on a pontoon boat or around a fire after the sun goes down, Grangaard said.
Woolen Mill Co. is focusing on art and design as never before, Grangaard said. Last year, over 100 new products were introduced, many which had Minnesota-themed designs such as the Lake Minnetonka and the Whitefish Chain of Lakes. Some designs were done by Minnesota artists Adam Turman, Laurie Jacobi and Dyani White Hawk.
Woolen Mill Co. has solved the scratchy wool problem. The blankets are soft to the touch, warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Wool is water repellent, natural, sustainable and high quality, Grangaard said.
“Just like you don’t offer cheap wine to your guests when they’re over, you don’t want to offer bad blankets to your guests,” Grangaard said.
Jeff Verdoorn and Tyler Nelson are the development partners who purchased the Miller Block building and are developing the Hotel Excelsior-Suites on Water Street above the store. Verdoorn said that the Woolen Mill Co. is a premier retailer that has come into a great spot right in the heart of downtown Excelsior.
Nelson noted that in a section of the Woolen Mill Co's wall, a pane of glass will be installed between the store and the space next to it. That way, the lake, more sunlight and foot traffic on the sidewalk will be visible from the store. It will also make the space look bigger, he said.
Each suite at the Hotel Excelsior will have a Lake Minnetonka blanket as well as another blanket coordinated with each room’s color scheme. A book about the Woolen Mill's history will be added to the collection of books in the suites.
“We’re building a business that provides livelihoods and great products,” said Grangaard.