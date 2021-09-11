A group of about 60 Faribault area emergency responders, residents and representatives gathered at the city's Fire Station just as the sun rose Saturday morning.
Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst led the ceremony, which began at 7:46 a.m., the time (in the Central Time Zone) when the first of four hijacked planes — American Airlines Flight 11 — crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.
Eighteen minutes later, a second plane crashed into the World Trade Center’s South Tower. By 9:03 a.m. Central, two more planes had been hijacked and crashed, one into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., another into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A total of 2,977 people — excluding the 19 hijackers — were killed in the attacks. More than 6,000 were injured.
Saturday's event began with a welcome from Dienst and three parts: raising/lowering the flag to half staff, ringing the station bell in a pattern of three sets of three — which symbolizes a firefighter not returning from a call — and the reciting of a eulogy.
Jon Niebuhr, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe and a former Faribault firefighter, delivered the eulogy. Niebuhr began the eulogy by honoring the following who lost their lives that fateful day: 343 firefighters and 110 other firefighters who have died since, 71 police officers, 11 paramedics and EMTs, 37 passengers of Flight 93, 76 passengers of Flight 11 and countless others, and thousands of rescuers who continue to struggle with health issues to this day.
Quoting a song titled, "We Will Never Forget," Niebuhr pointed out that it states both "We will never forget, we will always remember," interchangeably. He encouraged those attending to focus on the positive, instead of the negative, because that's when evil wins.
"What is it that we will remember? The sacrifices that were made on that day. We remember and we continue to serve proudly, just as they served proudly that day. We'll remember that we serve the people," said Niebuhr.
He left attendees with a very important question to answer, "Who wins today? You do and I do, and all of the people of America win today because of the sacrifice that was made for us 20 years ago. We are living free today because of what they did that day, and the days that follow."
Niebuhr said the bigger question is about who wins in each person's individual heart, the good or evil? He asked the assembly to choose to remember the sacrifice, and put the men and women who lost their lives on that first 9/11 and to countless men and women putting their lives on the line everyday in cities and towns across America today. He thanked all for their service to conclude the eulogy.
On behalf of the Faribault Fire Department, Faribault Police Department and Rice County Sheriff's Office, Dienst thanked all in attendance. He also took time to recognize those in the audience, including state Sen. John Jasinski, retired fire chief Mike Monge, Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn, retired Rice County sheriff Richard Cook, Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek and a representative from Morristown Fire.