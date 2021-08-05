A Faribault man police say was driving an ATV while holding an infant and then crashed the four wheeler into a parked car has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree driving while impaired.
Manuel Castro Lorenzo, 27, has two drunken driving convictions and a pending DWI case from last month in which he reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .21, according to court documents.
Police were called after a witness said a man, later identified as Lorenzo, was “recklessly” driving an ATV while holding a child. The ATV, she said, then “slid into a parked car.” He reportedly left the area on foot.
When a second officer located Lorenzo, he reportedly said he was not driving the ATV, then said that he was. He also claimed he wasn’t drinking, then said he hadn’t had anything to drink in several hours, though an officer reported Lorenzo smelled of alcohol.
Lorenzo reportedly struggled to complete field sobriety tests and registered a 0.217 on a preliminary blood alcohol test, more than 2.5 times the legal limit. He was arrested and taken to the Rice County Jail where he refused to take a second blood alcohol test. During an interview with investigators, Lorenzo admitted to driving the ATV with a cancelled driver’s license, but denied a child was with him, according to police.
Lorenzo was also charged with child endangerment, a gross misdemeanor. He’s set to appear in court on the current charges on Aug. 28.
In other reports
• Steven Monroe Lamotte, 37, of Rochester, has been charged with third-degree meth possession and bringing contraband into the jail after a July 31 traffic stop by Faribault Police officers.
During the officers’ conversation with Lamotte, they reportedly noticed signs of impairment. While Lamotte performed field sobriety tests, one of the officers allegedly saw an open bottle of alcohol under the passenger seat of Lamotte’s vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found a scale and pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue. After he was arrested, police discovered Lamotte was carrying a small plastic bag with a substance that later tested positive for meth, according to court records.
Lamotte was taken to the jail where officers again searched Lamotte, allegedly finding a “lump” in his shorts. Lamotte reportedly became uncooperative, pulled down his shorts and attempted to put something in his mouth. An officer and two jailers intervened while Lamotte tried to pull away.
The item Lamotte attempted to swallow — a clear plastic baggie with a large amount of crystal rocks and a white powdery substance. — was reportedly found in his hand. It, too, tested positive for methamphetamine. In total, the meth reportedly weighed 13.79 grams.
Lamotte has a lengthy criminal history, with convictions for domestic assault and violating a restraining order, according to Minnesota court records. He’s currently on probation for violating the restraining order.
• Jonathan Roger Wicken, 43, of Minneapolis, was charged July 30 with second-degree sale of the prescription opioid fentanyl and third-degree sale of a narcotic after a police source allegedly purchased .40 grams of the drug on Dec. 15, 2020 on behalf of local drug task force agents. Wicken has several felony convictions for burglary and possession of burglary tools, according to the Minnesota courts website.
• Tyler William Musel, 38, of Faribault, was charged with third-degree possession of meth after being stopped July 14 by a Faribault officer who reportedly knew there was a warrant out for his arrest. During a search following Musel’s arrest, an officer reportedly found a glass pipe with residue and a small bag with 3.18 grams of meth in a bag belonging to Musel.