Since South Central College's carpentry program began in the late 1960s, students have had access to two full years of learning with hands-on experiences, along with the great possibility of a job waiting for them once they graduate.
SCC Carpentry Instructor Mark Paddock, who teaches the first year of the program, said that in his class students gain on the job training by building an addition onto or remodeling someone's home. Once they complete their first year, they move to carpentry instructor Dave Brokl's class, where students are taught how to build a home from the ground up.
Paddock explains the program gives students a lot of job opportunities, especially as many carpenters are retiring, leaving even more opportunities available for young people.
"It's amazing all the people calling and wanting to hire students, it's unbelievable … the opportunities are tremendous right now," said Paddock.
On the 2019-20 school year build, Brokl indicates 12 second-year students started building the house on 1120 Cuylle Court in Faribault last fall. Unfortunately, they weren't able to finish out the build, due to COVID-19. However, Brokl said they got to the point where the house was built, framed and sided, sheetrocked, taped and painted inside with cabinets installed, before they had to finish the class online. Brokl said teaching the types of skills needed on the job is difficult to teach while online.
"You can't teach this stuff online, you have to come to school to learn, that's how you learn, hands on," added Brokl.
Brokl and Paddock, both former SCC students, set out to follow similar standards as their instructors by making it a fun, worthwhile experience for students.
Said Paddock, "We had a lot of fun as students, so as instructors we want to make it for them. We have a lot of fun working with the students and seeing them learn and grow."
For Brokl, he enjoys seeing the student's eyes light up after they learn something new.
Although the carpentry program began in the late 1960s, it was suspended for a few years during the recession. In 2015, college President Annette Parker announced the program's return, as the demand grew.
Paddock said the challenge has been getting enough students, especially since they have over 40 contractors calling and wanting to hire students, and they don't have near enough graduates to send.
Brokl agreed saying, "There's more contractors than there is students."
The shortage they are seeing firsthand, Paddock and Brokl suspect, is in all trades such as plumbers and electricians. Brokl says they need students to learn how to do those types of things, because they have the opportunity to go out and get "awesome" jobs.
As for the upcoming year, Brokl encourages all those interested in registering for the program to do so because instructors will take the precautions to be safe.
Paddock adds, wearing masks and social distancing guidelines will be essential in allowing them to build the projects they have lined up, including first year's addition and the lot for second year's house.
"We hope we get enough students, contractors want to hire our graduates," said Paddock. "There's a big demand for jobs everywhere."
Although the numbers of carpentry graduates fluctuate each year, Paddock says they'd like to get their numbers back up in the 15-20 range.