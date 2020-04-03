Tonight the stadium lights at Bruce Smith Field will be turned on as a symbol of hope for our student-athletes, staff and community members. Faribault Public Schools joins a growing list of high schools, colleges and universities in the state of Minnesota and across the country participating in this gesture.
The lights will be illuminated for 15 minutes beginning at 8:30 p.m.
"To say that we miss our student-athletes is an understatement. To say that our hearts are broken for our seniors would be putting it mildly.
"Our coaches, advisors and students prepared for this season never dreaming that, in a moment, it would be taken from them. Whatever sport or activity you're missing tonight, let the lights at Bruce Smith give you hope that, despite our current situation, things will return to normal and competition will return under the lights," FHS athletic director Keith Badger said.
We ask that anyone who comes out to see the lights adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“It could be anyplace in this vast land, where on a Friday night, a set of spindly stadium lights rises to the heavens to so powerfully, and so briefly, ignite the darkness."
— H.G. Bissinger, "Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team and a Dream"