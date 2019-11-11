A crowd of almost 40 people made their way to the Rice County Veterans Memorial in Faribault on a frigid Veterans Day to pay their respects to all our nation’s veterans.
The ceremony was the most public of several held throughout the day Monday, with the Color Guard visiting Bethlehem Academy and Roosevelt Elementary, Faribault High and Faribault Middle schools before the 11 a.m. ceremony at the courthouse. With wind chills hovering in single digits, the outdoor ceremony was kept brief.
This year’s ceremony was the first without the presence of Lloyd Grandprey, who worked for more than a decade to bring the Veterans Memorial to fruition. Grandprey, who died Feb. 27 at the age of 88, saw construction begin on the memorial begin but missed its dedication in May of this year.
As commander of American Legion Post 43 in Faribault and co-chair of the Rice County Veterans Memorial Committee, Grandprey worked tirelessly to advocate for local veterans. John McDonough, president of the Rice County Veterans Association, and other veterans, including Steve Bonde, who took over trumpeting honors from Grandprey, said they couldn’t help but think of Grandprey on this day.
Ever since he returned from service in Japan during the Vietnam era, McDonough has been deeply involved in the Legion and other local veterans groups. McDonough lost a dear friend to the conflict in Vietnam and said the loss moved him to join veterans groups when he returned.
State Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, was invited to speak as a special guest at an afternoon ceremony at the Faribault American Legion. Daniels, who helped to secure state funding to complete the veterans memorial, recalled the many members of his family who served our country nobly.
Veterans Day began as Armistice Day, and commemorated the end of World War I. It was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 at the urging of U.S. veterans organizations.