The front-center portion of the historic Archer House River Inn's portico collapsed Friday.
The collapse came approximately six months following the devastating Nov. 12 fire that appears to have destroy the building. The other portions of the building remained upright as of Monday.
Owners had expressed concern that a months-long insurance process was worsening water damage in the building following the fire and possibly endangering the chances of salvaging the historic and beloved structure.
Brett Reese, managing principal and chairman of the Rebound Enterprises LLC Board, which owns the building, said last month that they hoped to learn of the building’s fate by this month. However, the board originally hoped to learn of that decision by the end of December before that timeline shifted to March. Word never came from the insurance company, Auto Owners Firm. Reese attributed the delays to the relatively large scope of the project and the significant loss incurred.
The iconic building, built along the east bank of the Cannon River, sustained heavy smoke and water damage throughout the structure during the Nov. 12 fire, reportedly caused by a hood over the smoker at one of the Inn's restaurants, Smoqehouse. Fire crews reportedly used more than 2 million gallons of water to combat the blaze over the course of nearly 24 hours. Some places, especially the first-floor Smoqehouse and the four levels directly above it, were completely damaged. In other spots, the damage wasn’t as extensive. It initially appeared to be a total loss.
Building owners have said that once the fate of the Archer House is determined, they “will be able to begin in earnest the process of assessing future options for the site which could include a wide range of possibilities, but not limited to restoration, replacement or redevelopment.”
Reese said if the structure needs to be taken down, the owners are interested in recognizing the role the Archer House played in Northfield and carrying a new structure forward with “charm, character,” an option he speculated could include a hotel, restaurant or apartments and condominiums.