Many people pass through our lives. Some impact us more over time. Rueben Tangren, who died recently, was one of those. He wove himself into the fabric of the Faribault community in quiet and purposeful ways.
Look through the 26 years of scrapbooks of Faribault GROWS (Gardeners Reaching Out With Service) garden club, and Rueben's face comes up often. His wife, Janet, is often nearby in pictures of the club's out-of-town garden tours or volunteer activities such as tending flower beds in Central Park.
Rueben will be greatly missed by club members. He was the longest-serving treasurer and just gave up the job in the fall of 2019 when his health declined. But Rueben's helpfulness was woven into more than just the garden club. He also:
• Volunteered for 15 years as a Medicare and health insurance advisor at the senior center and offered checkbook balancing help for seniors as well and served on the senior center board for six years;
• Served seven years on the HealthFinders Board of Directors;
• Delivered Meals on Wheels frequently;
• Served as treasurer of the District One Hospital Auxiliary gift shop for many years;
• Served on the city's Tree Committee that helped get Faribault a Tree City USA designation.
If Rueben's health had not declined, he likely would still be doing many of these activities. As a tribute to his memory, GROWS garden club is collecting donations for a tree to be planted in his memory at this year's city Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1 in Central Park.
For those who would like to make a donation in his memory, checks made out to GROWS can be sent to Mark Zentner, 1501 Greenleaf Road, Faribault, MN, 55021.
Because of the pandemic, GROWS has not been able to hold its usual fundraiser. Normally, each spring the club has given $1,000 to $1,200 to the city for trees to be planted in city parks. Rueben, being on the city's Tree Committee, helped decide where those trees will be planted. Donations will be appreciated not just as a tribute to Rueben, but for future generations of Faribault resident who will have shade in Central Park on hot summer days when the come to activities in the park.