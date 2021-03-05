The fate of the Faribault Area Learning Center building is in the hands of the School Board.
With an anticipated $2.2 million deficit due to declining enrollment and insufficient state funding, district leaders have estimated that moving ALC programming to Faribault High School could cut that deficit by about a half million dollars. But ALC graduates, parents and others opposing the change have suggested the move would hurt some of the district’s most vulnerable students. FHS administrators, however, believes the shift would give many at-risk students easier access to important resources already available on the high school campus — particularly students who speak English as a second language.
In a memo addressed to Superintendent Todd Sesker and included in a packet of documents for the School Board's Monday meeting in which a decision on the move is expected, FHS Principal Jamie Bente noted his school lost 39 students in the last three years to the Northfield Area Learning Center. Even more students who started at FHS and open enrolled at Northfield High School eventually landed at the Northfield ALC, making the real loss closer to 50, he said.
The majority of these students who left the district for Northfield had been receiving EL support at FHS, according to Bente’s memorandum. He along with Assistant Principals Shawn Peck and Joe Sage theorized that the lack of EL program at the Faribault ALC could have contributed to the open enrollment.
State funding follows the student, meaning open enrollment leads to a loss of funding for the students home district. In recent years, Faribault Schools has struggled with a high number of open enrollees and the associated loss of state funding
According to Sesker, the Faribault district has considered offering EL services at the Faribault ALC in the past, and while the idea wasn’t necessarily rejected, the conversation didn’t result in action.
“I think moving this forward brings it to light that we need to offer ALC service regardless of where the current location sits, whether or not it is at the high school,” Sesker said.
Faribault Multilingual and Equity Coordinator Sam Ouk sees the discussion of EL services as a separate topic from the ALC’s possible transition to the high school. The goal, he said, is to get EL support for ALC students regardless of location. By having the ALC at the high school, there would fewer transitions for students who are new to the country, and according to his research, fewer transitions is better for at-risk students.
“That advantage at the high school is there are four EL teachers there, so whether it’s an EL teacher coaching or supporting an ALC teacher for advanced-level kids or going into an advanced-level EL class, it opens the door for more support of our EL kids,” Ouk said. “It would make a seamless transition for sure.”
Changing locations
The board approved $1 million in budget adjustments at its Feb. 22 meeting, mostly staff reductions at the elementary and middle school levels and using coronavirus relief funding, but moving the ALC to the high school would push the district closer to its budget goal. The district currently spends about $500,000 more than it brings in on the ALC annually, according to Sesker, and projections indicate a further decrease in enrollment.
The location of the high school has been a point of contention for those opposing the transition. That's a message School Board members have heard clearly — through numerous emails from ALC graduates, parents and supporters. While the School Board instructed Sesker to look for alternative locations to the ALC besides the high school, renting out another space, he said, “doesn’t make sense.”
The district, though, could utilize Faribault Education Center space for ALC students should the program transition to the high school.
Location, according to Sesker, isn't the most critical component to student success.
“We will make sure those kids are in a positive environment if they are at the high school,” he said. “What really determines the success of the program is the staff that runs it. Location can be a part of it, too, but it’s the program, staff and teachers that really make the program run well.”