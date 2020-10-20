Mental health is invisible and intangible, and in the opinion of Faribault High School senior Abigale Bongers, that’s what makes it so difficult to talk about.
“I think it’s a good beginning point where we’re at right now,” Bongers said on the topic of youth mental health. “ … People realize the mind is more important than it gets credit for.”
After 20 years as a counselor, Shane Roessler, who works at the Faribault Area Learning Center, said the mental health conversation with youth is different — not necessarily better or worse. Old stereotypes about mental illness sometimes persist, but saying “I have a problem” has become more acceptable.
“A lot of organizations are working really hard, but I always go back to, who is at the table making those decisions? How many conversations involve the students?” she said.
Quite a few conversations on mental health involve students in at least one sector of Faribault. Twice a month, FHSl and ALC students like Bongers participate in a mental health discussion group called MINDS (Moving In New DirectionS), which Roessler co-supervises with Lyndsey Reece of Rice County Public Health.
“Our youth are so … I can't even think of a word to describe them,” Roessler said. “The passion that exists in the youth right now is so amazing. They want to change the world, and it’s just cool to see.”
Youth voices
Last year, the Minnesota Department of Health invited Reece to participate in an Adolescent and Young Adult Behavioral Health CoIIN (Collaborative Improvement and Innovation Network) project designed to improve mental health screenings for adolescents and young adults. MDH wanted to gather input from youth for the project, and that’s where MINDS entered the picture.
Students, Roessler and Reece talked about how teens feel when they visit their doctor, how they’re treated and if one approach to addressing mental health is better than others. Over the summer, four teens involved in the group shared their survey efforts via two national-level conference calls.
“It was really fun, really different because it was virtual, but cool to talk to a professional about what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” said FHS senior Bennett Wolff, who participated in one of the calls.
Wolff joined the MINDS group at Reece’s recommendation after organizing a mental health fair last year. An eye-opening and heartbreaking realization for Wolff, by being involved in MINDS, is how many students have depression and/or anxiety but never talk about it.
“I just hope we can reach as many students as possible and make them feel like it’s OK to tell someone,” Wolff said. “They need to feel comfortable to go get help, see a therapist or talk to a school counselor.”
The group realized that by normalizing mental health, students might feel more comfortable asking for help. As a result, the initial discussion on screenings evolved into mental health advocacy.
Depression and anxiety is an issue for teens in Rice County. According to the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, 54% of 11th graders reported feeling depressed for several days in the prior two weeks; 70% said they felt anxious and 53% were unable to stop or control worrying for several days in the same time period.
The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the leading causes of illness and disability among youth 10-19 and warns of the dangers of failing to deal with the issue.
"Promoting psychological well-being and protecting adolescents from adverse experiences and risk factors that may impact their potential to thrive are critical for their well-being during adolescence and for their physical and mental health in adulthood," according to WHO.
Letting students lead
Though students joined the MINDS group with varying understandings of mental health, Roessler says they respect one another, listen and offer support.
“Our biggest message is that it’s OK to feel where you’re at,” Roessler said. “Just because it doesn’t look like everyone else doesn’t mean it’s bad or worse or better; it’s just you and how you experience things.”
Instead of guiding students in one direction or another, Roessler and Reece let the youth take the lead. Sometimes, they even ask the question, “What can adults do better?”
During a virtual meeting, for example, Roessler asked Bongers how adults like herself can discern when it's a safe time to check in with students about a problem.
Bongers used the analogy of a dance, where students take the lead and adults follow. If a student holds back, she advised Roessler to respect their space.
Boundaries with adults are sometimes hard for students to navigate. Bongers admitted that unless a teacher or adult encourages her to ask about their lives, she feels as though she’s overstepping a boundary.
Not all students are as open with their emotions, so Reece asked, “What if students don’t know how to share their feelings or ask for help?”
Bongers suggested offering resources listing healthy coping mechanisms, but not to single out any one student.
In one of her classes at FHS, Bongers reported a teacher distributed a questionnaire to find out how students felt being back in school in person for the first time in months. She appreciates that this teacher gave the same survey to each student rather than singling out anyone in particular.
Being a teen in 2020
During the pandemic, Roessler hasn’t observed any “earth-shattering changes” in teens' mental health, but the lack of knowledge on the virus and constant unknowns about the future complicate existing challenges. Anxiety levels for teens pre-pandemic were already high, but school closures in the spring, new protocols to follow in the fall and the pandemic itself present new stressors.
On top of dealing with their own conflicts, youth may also absorb the stress of the adults in their world. This is especially relevant during the pandemic, Roessler noted.
“There’s so many layers we don’t think about,” Roessler said.
Like adults, teens might also deal with differing degrees of comfort in terms of getting close to people outside their immediate household. Some friends might continue hanging out with friends while others feel isolated as they practice social distancing, and because of social media, those who stay home know when they’re excluded.
While some adults advocated for in-person learning in the fall to give students more of a social life, Roessler said, “It’s not the same.” Students can’t hang out by their lockers anymore, and they have fewer opportunities to connect with their teachers one on one.
As a sociable person, Bongers said she used to talk to many of her classmates, but now, she feels less connected to her peers. After a week of school, she said she still hadn’t spoken one on one with any of her teachers.
“I’m a people person, so if I don’t get to know you, I’m not as invested in a class,” she said.
Roessler said it’s common for students to feel pre-anxiety before going out to sporting events and other activities, but with many “events” happening online, she said students may come to the table already drained.
Reece added that the extra anxiety of COVID-19 along with increased virtual offerings leads to more stress, and students almost need to retrain themselves how to socialize.
Many problems, many solutions
“There is no one right way to solve this situation” is one thing Roessler often tells her students. She reminds them that a million self-help books exist to provide guidance on a million different problems.
“If it’s a healthy and safe thing to do, go for it, even if no one else has tried it before,” she said.
In a similar way, MINDS members brainstormed a number of outreach methods to spread mental health awareness and normalize asking for help. They want to offer more resources to students, host a discussion panel, create a website, and recognize mental health advocates or champions in their schools and communities. Soon, the group plans to invite Bethlehem Academy and Northfield High School and local college students to participate in MINDS.
“We’re just here to open doors,” Reece said of her and Roessler’s role in the program. “[The youth] already know so much and more.”