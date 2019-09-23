Interstate 35 motorists between Faribault and Elko New Market are likely to experience traffic delays beginning Wednesday when concrete pavement repairs begin on the highway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The concrete pavement repairs require closing one lane of traffic in both directions, so crews can replace the damaged concrete panels and failed joints in the adjacent lane. The work is expected to be completed in early November.
Average daily traffic volumes along this stretch of I-35 range from 33,500 to 41,000 vehicles, which means traffic delays and backups are likely especially during key commuting hours in the mornings and afternoons. Weekend traffic backups are also likely.
Motorists can plan in advance to leave earlier for their destinations or seek alternate routes to avoid potential traffic delays. A good way to monitor real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, is through MnDOT’s traffic and road conditions map at www.511mn.org, call 5-1-1 or log on to mndot.gov.
Motorists will be alerted to the work in advance. To learn more about this type of work, go to the MnDOT website dot.state.mn.us/information/roads/cpr.html. The repairs help extend the lifespan of the road and improve safety.