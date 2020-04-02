Zach Miller is used to taking his saxophone to the streets.
The Owatonna native has been playing outdoors often since a gig last summer as the in-house entertainment at Valleyfair, an amusement park in Shakopee. However, the fact that many of his neighbors are now homebound due to COVID-19 lent a new angle to his work as he and friends paraded around his St. Paul block playing tunes on a number of afternoons late last month.
“It just so happened over the last couple of weeks, everyone had more time on their hands,” said Miller. “It was mainly for us to continue playing our three instruments, because most of our rehearsals and shows have been cancelled. But it was also a way for people to have some entertainment while they’re cooped up in their houses.”
After playing as part of a group at Valleyfair, Miller said that he’d stayed connected with the other musicians — even performing outside the amusement park last summer after their contract ended, under their new name of Buck It Up Brass.
He added that it was a couple of his bandmates from this ensemble that were able to come over and help him serenade the neighborhood. Although Miller noted that this was one of the first times he performed so close to home, a video of the trio playing quickly took off when posted by another area resident to social media.
“It just kept getting bigger and bigger,” he explained. “One of our members reached out to thank them for posting the video and gave them the name of our brass group. It was fun to watch it blow up.”
The March 26 clip has since been shared nearly 30,000 times and garnered comments thanking band members from fans across the United States — including an hour south in Miller’s hometown of Owatonna.
“The first time that I saw the video had been shared was when one of my mom’s friends showed it to her,” recalled Miller, “and it already had a couple thousand views.”
Bandmate Alan Jermiason, who played trumpet on the group’s walks through the neighborhood, said he first heard about the video being shared on social media from his brother-in-law back home in North Dakota. Now a doctoral candidate at the University of Minnesota studying trumpet performance, Jermiason said he had already been thinking about how to reach a larger audience when the video went viral.
“In my mind, I was thinking, ‘Let’s go to Minneapolis or maybe some of the suburbs,’” he explained. “We just wanted to play for people and help uplift people. I would never have guessed that this would be our greater audience. It was really quite surreal.”
Having played with Miller at Valleyfair and continuing on as part of Buck It Up Brass, Jermiason added that, for him, their series of neighborhood street concerts had been fairly normal fare.
“It was a normal day at the office, in a lot of ways,” he laughed. “It wasn’t anything different for us, but I think for people in the area who’ve never gone to Valleyfair, they weren’t really used to that experience.”
Being a brass band, Jermiason added that the ensemble’s style lends itself well to outdoor shows. He explained that the group’s music hearkens back to New Orleans traditions, where musicians will often play outside. “You go out and play for people, and they’re dancing in the streets,” he explained.
Miller, who started playing saxophone in fourth grade while a student at St. Mary’s School, noted that Buck It Up Brass has also performed outdoors in his hometown. During last year’s Steele County Free Fair, the group was set up one day on the north side of the grounds and played for a couple hours. For now, the gathering is still on for this summer and Miller said, if it’s able to take place, he hopes to play at the fair again.
Now a part-time band teacher himself at Hill-Murray School, a private Catholic institution in the Twin Cities, Miller also noted that he stays in touch with his former Owatonna High School band director, Peter Guenther.
“He’s one of my good friends, and I taught marching band with him in Owatonna for four or five years,” said Miller. “This last summer was the first year I took off, in order to be a performer at Valleyfair.”
Although Buck It Up Brass is indoors for now, Jermiason said there’s a possibility the group will try to get back out in the near future to walk through the streets with their sound while keeping a safe distance from audience members.
During the pandemic, Miller said he’s been encouraging friends to support visual and performance artists through engaging with work on social media or finding ways to contribute financially to local creatives while many are now out of work. For his fellow musicians, he added that he’s been encouraging them to share their talents with others.
“I never thought that I would be standing in front of my house doing concerts on my street — I thought I’d be annoying my neighbors,” Miller laughed. “But now is a great time to do it, because people want a distraction.”
For more information and updates on what Miller and the band are up to, follow Buck It Up Brass on Facebook.