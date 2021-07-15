To use a football metaphor, the Faribault City Council moved the chains Tuesday, inching several projects closer to the goal line.
While all moved the ball forward, three involved taxpayer dollars, the purchase of a 2-acre parcel on the northwest side of town for the future water tower, a $3.44 million contract to construct the tower and amenities at a new city park.
The council OK'd the construction of an overlook at its newest park, Fleckenstein Bluffs on the edge of downtown along the Straight River. The council endorsed a park on the site, realizing its natural beauty along the city's bluffs and a bend in the Straight River. The $148,000 overlook will be built along the northwest side of the park overlooking the river.
The council unanimously approved the $95,400 land purchase.
The tower, which will serve the northwest portion of Faribault, will sit just north of the industrial park behind the Daikin 2 plant on Acorn Trail. City officials have said an additional tower is needed to serve industry already located in Faribault as well as prospective businesses and industries the city hopes to attract.
Construction of the tower could begin later this year, but isn't expected to be complete until 2023.
Other approvals were as follows:
• Rezoning and a conditional use permit to allow an auto repair shop at 1507 St. Paul Ave. Owners Mike and Megan Graham plan to operate the shop, which will relocate from Medford. The property, which been vacant for some time, was planned as residential, but won both rezoning and a conditional use permit over the objections of city staff after a positive recommendation from the Planning Commission.
• A conditional use permit to allow a self-storage facility at 1612 Seventh St., the old Land O' Lakes factory. The proposal includes 7,500 square feet of heated interior storage and 1,082 square feet of office space. The paved area on the southwest side of the site will be removed and some of the gravel areas will be paved. New LED lights and security cameras will be installed. The area will be fenced and a 6-foot chain link fence will be added on the southwest side to create exterior storage.
• A variance will allow a 6-foot chain link fence to be installed in the front yard of A&J Storage, 1510 Hulett Ave. Owner Jeff Jandro said a neighboring business was having trouble with would-be thieves looking to steal catalytic converters, making the fencing necessary to secure the site.
• Preliminary and final plats for MetCon Business Second Addition near 15760 Acorn Trail. The land will be divided into four parts: the 2-acre plot the city purchased, a 10-acre parcel to be acquired by Daikin for a stormwater basin and additional truck staging, and a 10-acre parcel and 29-acre parcel for future development. It's expected that the 29-acre site will be further subdivided in the future.
• A preliminary plat for a 34-unit rental residential development at 924 First St. NE. Developer Thompson James Group plans luxury townhomes on the site, the former Mayo Clinic Health System. While the board approved the preliminary plat, Councilor Janna Viscomi wondered whether it was possible to add green space.
City Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen and Engineer Mark DuChene pointed out the site's constraints: a frontage road and short driveways that are fairly close to one another, but added that driveways could be made narrower.
Viscomi seemed heartened after Administrator Tim Murray explained that some of what appears to be above ground on the plat is actually underground utilities, which would be covered with grass when construction is complete. The development also features a playground on the north side of the site.
Lockerby
The council again took up the possibility of development of 9 acres just south of the viaduct often referred to as the Lockerby site, named for the sheet metal business that sat there for more than 100 years. Of those 9 acres, Kuennen says only about 2 acres are buildable.
The city in 2019 worked with a developer on a 69-unit apartment building with underground parking, hoping to increase available rental housing and the vacancy rate, which continues to hover near zero. But when the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency didn't award the project tax credits, the developer moved on.
On Tuesday, the council again looked at what to do with the property at Willow and Mill streets. While Kuennen proposed apartments or a mix of rental and owner-occupied housing, the council also suggested a hotel, noting that Owatonna's downtown will soon see a brand new hotel.
Viscomi wondered what the city could do to encourage amenities like underground parking and balconies which would make the development more visually appealing and people-friendly.
The council gave a preliminary nod to a request for proposals. When approved, the request will be sent to developers who can then share their vision for the site with the city.
No matter what kind of development is approved, Mayor Kevin Voracek quipped that "it will be a huge change for Faribault from what's been there for 100 years."