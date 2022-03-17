Roosevelt Elementary third-graders recognize the Iditarod in a very special way. 

Iditaroo_2.jpg

Sled sit near the rest station at Roosevelt Elementary School. Prior to the Thursday event, students decorated boxes they put in their sleds. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Thursday afternoon third grade students and staff held the 15th annual "Iditaroo," the Roosevelt third-grade version of the Iditarod. 

Students worked together as a team to persevere and honor the tradition of the Iditarod, which celebrates the history of The Great Serum Run, where sled dog teams were called upon to bring lifesaving medicine 700 miles across Alaska during the diphtheria outbreak in 1925. 

Iditaroo.jpg

Roosevelt third graders make their way up the hill towards one of six checkpoints scattered across the grassy area south of the school building. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Roosevelt's third grade teacher Heather Stanga said the Iditroo is always the culminating event for the standards-based cross-curricular unit about Balto and the Iditarod.

The unit incorporated studies in social studies, writing, math and reading. They also practiced AVID strategies like habits of discussion, working as a team, following instructions and rules, being accountable to peers and acting responsibly. Stanga said the third grade teachers are "very" proud of the work that Roosevelt students put into this unit each year.

"It is always a memorable experience for students and staff alike," Stanga said.

Iditaroo_1.jpg

Students leave sled-tracks behind in the dirt of Roosevelt's ball field. The lack of snow this year didn't deter third grade students from enjoying the Iditaroo to the fullest extent. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Students and staff assembled on the sidewalk of the playground side of the building for a group photo prior to the race. Race teams then moved with their assigned adult to their race starting point. 

Iditaroo_4.jpg

A sign welcomes dogs and mushers to Kaltag, Alaska. In the Iditaroo, Kaltag was the rest station for temperature and heart rate checks and a quick snack. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Depending on their team location, Stanga said students pulled sleds on either a northern or southern race route with a staggered start. Checkpoints were set up as part of the race route with teacher-led themed activities.

Fifth graders Amileth Galindo and Jeremiah Hansen, along with fourth grader Marcela Garcia volunteered their time at the only checkpoint without an activity: the rest station.

Iditaroo_6.jpg

From left, fifth grader Jeremiah Hansen, fourth grader Marcela Garcia and fifth grader Amileth Galindo checked temperatures and handed out Vaseline at the Iditaroo rest stop. . (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The rest station represented the 24-hour break participants get in the Iditarod. Jeremiah checked the temperatures of the dogs and mushers (students) as they came in. Amileth and Marcela passed out cotton swab with Vaseline for students' lips, which represented putting ointment on the dogs paw pads to prevent cracking.

Iditaroo_5.jpg

Fourth grader Marcela Garcia hands a student a cotton swap with Vaseline to put on their lips. The Vaseline represented ointment that veterinarians put on dogs' paw pads to prevent cracks. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Other volunteers checked the heart rates of students and handed out snacks and waters to give them energy to finish the race.

Each team was given a 6-minute break, which is later deducted off their final time. Times are recorded for each team to determine the winning teams. The awards announcement takes place on Friday.

The Iditaroo is something many older Roosevelt students also remember fondly. 

Shanda Cunniff, a substitute teacher and volunteer at Roosevelt, was one of two adult volunteers at the rest station. Her children, who are now in high school and college, still remember the annual activity.

Cunniff remembers one year when show was nearly waist deep. Other years  the snow was already melted. The lack of snow didn't hinder this year's event. Organizers said they were thankful it was not nearly as muddy and wet as it has been in some previous years. 

Iditaroo_3.jpg

A team of third grade students makes a mad dash to their next station. Instead of having a central starting point like in years past, it was a round-robin competition this year. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128.

DID YOU KNOW?

• The first Iditarod race to Nome started March 3, 1973.

• Carl Huntington won the 1974 race with the slowest winning time, 20 days, 15 hours, 2 minutes and 7 seconds.

• The teams average 16 dogs, which means over 1,000 dogs leave Anchorage for Nome.

• There are 23 checkpoints on the northern route and 24 checkpoints on the southern route.

Source: iditarod.com

